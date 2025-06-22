When the people rise: Here's what happened in Belfast on Saturday

Belfast City Hall saw opposing demonstrations on Saturday, June 21, separated by police amidst high security. Rebel News aimed to understand attendees' motivations for this monthly confrontation.

Anti-immigration protesters waved Northern Ireland and Irish tricolour flags, and homemade signs. One sign from an elderly woman criticized the "corrupt as [bleep]" British government, while a middle-aged man's placard declared, "We will not become second-class citizens in our own country," featuring a Union Jack.

They expressed frustration over soaring healthcare and housing costs, skyrocketing taxes, and no tangible benefits from mass immigration. They also resented being branded “racists” by the mainstream media and opponents for voicing these legitimate concerns.

Rebel News interviewed a dozen anti-immigration protesters, all sharing similar complaints. The subsequent interviews with the pro-immigration group quickly turned hostile.

The opposition, adorned with Antifa, LGBTQ, labour union, and Gaza flags, exhibited textbook intolerance. Antifa, the “anti-fascist” group mimicking fascist thuggery, heavily intimidated reporters upon arrival, blocking access and warning attendees against speaking to “far-right” media.

When asked the reasons for their attendance, many were uninterested in dialogue.

Efforts to engage with the pro-immigration crowd was stonewalled. Dissent isn't tolerated.

This is 2025's "tolerance"—patriotic voices smeared, debate crushed by mob tactics.