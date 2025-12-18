HIRING: Assistant Producer – The Tamara Project (Part-Time, Alberta Preferred)

APPLY NOW

Rebel News is seeking a highly organized and dependable Assistant Producer to support Tamara Lich as part of The Tamara Project.

This role focuses on day-to-day coordination and logistics — including travel planning, interview scheduling, media requests, and general production support — to ensure Tamara can focus on writing, speaking, and reporting.

The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, politically aware, and comfortable managing moving parts independently. This is a part-time role, with a strong preference for candidates based in Alberta. A valid driver’s licence is a significant asset.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate Tamara Lich’s travel, including transportation, accommodations, and scheduling.

Manage interview requests, media inquiries, and speaking engagements.

Assist with booking and coordinating podcasts, livestreams, events, and public appearances.

Communicate with Rebel News staff, partners, venues, and external media outlets.

Help ensure schedules align with legal, logistical, and security considerations.

Maintain organized calendars, contact lists, and planning documents.

Provide general production and administrative support as needed.

Qualifications:

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities.

Comfort working in a fast-moving and politically sensitive environment.

Familiarity with Canadian politics and current affairs.

Valid driver’s licence strongly preferred.

Skills that set you apart:

Based in Alberta.

Experience coordinating travel, events, or media appearances.

Experience working in media, politics, advocacy, or journalism.

Comfort using digital tools such as calendars, CRMs, or project-management platforms.

Experience liaising with security personnel or handling sensitive logistics.

Job Type:

Part-time.

Location:

Remote, with a strong preference for candidates based in Alberta. Some in-person coordination may be required.

Salary:

Compensation commensurate with experience.

What we offer:

The opportunity to work closely with Rebel News and Tamara Lich on a high-profile, mission-driven project focused on free expression, civil liberties, and accountability. Rebel News offers room for growth within the organization, hands-on experience in media production and coordination, and the chance to learn directly from experienced journalists, producers, and editors.

About Rebel News:

Rebel News Network is the largest independent online news network in Canada. Since 2015, Rebel News has been dedicated to telling the other side of the story and challenging the narrative of the mainstream media.

We don’t just report the news — we participate in it. And unlike legacy media outlets, we never take government funding. Our work is entirely supported by viewers who believe in independent journalism.

