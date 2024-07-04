The issue of homelessness in Canada has reached critical levels, with tent cities proliferating across the country under Justin Trudeau's leadership, despite increased federal investments in housing. One of the most alarming developments is the emergence of a sprawling tent city adjacent to an elementary school in Longueuil, Quebec, raising significant safety concerns for the local community.

Since Trudeau took office, Canada has experienced a surge in immigration, including a notable influx of asylum seekers crossing from the US via Roxham Road. While Quebec received substantial federal reimbursements amounting to $750 million to support asylum seekers, other provinces are grappling with similar challenges without comparable financial aid.

The situation in Longueuil epitomizes the broader issue. The tent city near the school has become a focal point of community unease. Residents report increased incidents of theft and encounters with intoxicated individuals, creating a precarious environment for children attending the nearby school.

"It’s chaos, fights in the street, and the police are always here," mentioned one homeless resident. He added, "The first of the month is the worst because everyone gets their cheques."

Le plus grand bidonville du Québec est à Longueuil



On avait exposé ce dossier il y a quelques mois, et l'animateur Benoît Dutrizac a confronté la mairesse de Longueuil Catherine Fournier en lui montrant notre vidéo.



Pourtant, la situation ne s'est pas améliorée, au contraire.… pic.twitter.com/ZvYzoL8saR — Québec FIER (@QuebecFier) June 14, 2024

Local initiatives, such as a church-turned-shelter, have aimed to provide support, but they are overwhelmed by the growing demand. Pat Dupuis, a member of "Resist the Street," shared insights into the escalating crisis: "When I started, we would encounter one girl out of ten. Now, we encounter two out of five."

Many have expressed concerns about shelters being located near sensitive locations like schools. "I understand the concerns of parents with young children. It’s not ideal," admitted one resident of the tent city.

Après le Mountreal de Valérie la périphérie y goutte à son tour, voilà que le Longueuil de Catherine ❗ pic.twitter.com/tCigxQYbRV — Francois Bullock (Patriote XV) (@FrancoisBulloc1) July 2, 2024

Tent cities continue to grow across Canada, reflecting the harms caused by Liberal policies and highlighting the profound social and economic challenges facing Canada today.