How Toronto's Jewish community has changed one year after Oct. 7th

On October 7, the anniversary of the largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust, a vigil was held in Toronto for the victims of that awful massacre. It was hard to judge how many people were here, but perhaps somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 came out to show their support for Israel.

It was an enormous affair, and one that had very high security on the way in. Metal detectors, police drones and helicopters. Riot squads on patrol. Not just because of the terrorist attacks overseas, but because of pro-Hamas provocateurs in this country.

Most of whom, as we've since learned, are arranged and directed by Iran, which has 700 agents operating in Canada according to an investigative report by Global News.

What's interesting about this Oct. 7 event is that no politician spoke. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Independent MP Kevin Vuong were here, but neither spoke.

Instead, victims and family members of those victims were the focal point, making it a non-political affair. And I think that was probably a good thing, because there would have been some tremendous booing had any establishment politicians been here — not that Mayor Olivia Chow or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would come, anyway.

But Ya'ara Saks, who represents the district, would have been booed. You'll remember her as the Trudeau cabinet minister who flew to Ramallah to meet with terrorist leader Mahmoud Abbas.

In today's report, we'll show you some snippets and excerpts from the evening. But there was no politics — just speeches — along with comments from about a dozen interviews we did with the people here.

We're in Jewish Toronto, which used to translate to loyal Liberal voters. It's embarrassing to say, but one member of the Jewish tribe, Stephen Bronfman, remains the chief fundraiser for Trudeau — even through his pro-Hamas binge.

But we asked the people here if they were ready to give up their Liberal ways of inviting mass immigration, because, by the way, that's who is marching in these pro-Hamas rallies in Toronto.

Most people threatening Jews, uttering death threats, causing mischief and trespassing, wearing masks and calling for the genocide of Jews — they're not Canadian. They were brought here by Trudeau, allowing two million migrants a year from countries where antisemitism is endemic.

Jews won't be their only targets; they'll come for Christians too. Think of the great city of Islamic city of Istanbul, it was once a Christian city known as Constantinople.

Empires, like the Roman, British and dozens more in between, rise and fall. But the most colonizing force in the world today is radical Islam. Starting in Saudi Arabia, dominating parts of North Africa and Asia, and now many neighbourhoods in Toronto, Montreal and other parts of the country. This is a civilizational battle; if you doubt me, just read a bit of history.

That's not to say there aren't wonderful people from Muslim lands.

Some of the greatest freedom fighters are from there, like the fellow we spoke to who from Iran, who, despite the country being dominated by Islamists, said we have to find allies within the Muslim community and strengthen them. And we have to denounce and banish the authoritarians and Islamic fascists among them.