Hundreds of police descend on downtown Ottawa to stop peaceful street protest

Communist flags appeared at an 'unwelcoming party' and a large-scale police presence blocked cars from the downtown core's 'exclusion zone'.

Isabelle Rivoche/Rebel News
The Rolling Thunder bikers' demonstration in the nation's capital Friday afternoon was met by thousands of police and a few hundred anti-biker protesters calling themselves an “unwelcoming party.”

Rolling Thunder claims to be largely a protest of veterans who formed a convoy of their own in response to the treatment of the previous Convoy to Ottawa in February at the hands of police and government after the Liberals invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act to seize bank accounts, trucks, fuel and Bitcoin wallets from anti-COVID mandate demonstrators who had been in the nation's capital for nearly four weeks.

Amidst the “unwelcoming party” in Ottawa's Strathcona Park, flags of the Communist Party of Canada could be seen:

Police began blocking the streets with barricades Thursday night and by Friday afternoon, police vehicles were used to obstruct lanes of traffic:

One vehicle with Canadian flags was pulled over in front of the Rebel News team:

At one point, hundreds of police could be seen surrounding a big rig hauling a holiday trailer as hundreds of supporters of Rolling Thunder looked on.

A large-scale police presence blocked the streets, preventing cars from entering the downtown core near the Parliament buildings, which interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell has labelled the “exclusion zone.”

Alexa's livestream of the police crackdown on the peaceful street demonstration through an organized towing operation can be seen here:

