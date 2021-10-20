WATCH: Hundreds of POLICE TROLLED into chasing NO ONE around Melbourne

The police state strikes again.

On Saturday, Victoria Police mobilised hundreds of officers to chase no one around the city for hours.

Busloads of uniform cops, the mounted unit, counter-terror squad and an armoured vehicle following a Telegram group spent hours running around and hassling innocent locals.

Police media were quick to announce 57 protesters arrested, a lie regurgitated by the mainstream media.

In reality, police made only a few arrests of mostly innocent locals, including one woman drinking tea on a park bench with her husband.

It's unclear how much the waste of police resources on Saturday cost the taxpayer. Previous protests were estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Coronavirus Australia lockdown
  • By Avi Yemini

