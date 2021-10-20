WATCH: Hundreds of POLICE TROLLED into chasing NO ONE around Melbourne
The police state strikes again.
On Saturday, Victoria Police mobilised hundreds of officers to chase no one around the city for hours.
Busloads of uniform cops, the mounted unit, counter-terror squad and an armoured vehicle following a Telegram group spent hours running around and hassling innocent locals.
Police media were quick to announce 57 protesters arrested, a lie regurgitated by the mainstream media.
In reality, police made only a few arrests of mostly innocent locals, including one woman drinking tea on a park bench with her husband.
It's unclear how much the waste of police resources on Saturday cost the taxpayer. Previous protests were estimated to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
While our mainstream media IGNORES what’s really happening on our streets in Melbourne, the rest of the world is watching on in horror.— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) October 19, 2021
WATCH the original report: https://t.co/016EZNN96I
Thanks for having me on, @willcain.
pic.twitter.com/olHe8Yhnx5
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.