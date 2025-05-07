Ballot Blunder: Hundreds of Special Votes Mishandled in Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam

Because of this error, the ballots cannot be legally counted under the Canada Elections Act.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 07, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Elections Canada has confirmed a serious administrative error involving 822 special ballots cast by voters from 74 electoral districts across the country during the 45th general election. The ballots were mistakenly left at the local returning office in Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam, rather than being sent to Elections Canada headquarters by the April 28 legal deadline.

Elections Canada claims the mistake was due to human error and non-compliance with written procedures. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has ordered a full review of internal controls to prevent a repeat of this blunder in future elections.

Political parties have been notified of the affected ridings, and Elections Canada insists that, according to their preliminary analysis, the ballot error would not have changed the outcome in any of the 74 districts.

When Elections Canada can’t follow its own rules, how can Canadians have confidence that their vote counts?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • susan gerbes
    commented 2025-05-07 19:42:41 -0400 Flag
    what about the fiasco in Durham? What about all the ballots that were cast in pencil? This election was poorly run and executed……