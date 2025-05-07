Ballot Blunder: Hundreds of Special Votes Mishandled in Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam

Elections Canada has confirmed a serious administrative error involving 822 special ballots cast by voters from 74 electoral districts across the country during the 45th general election. The ballots were mistakenly left at the local returning office in Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam, rather than being sent to Elections Canada headquarters by the April 28 legal deadline.

Because of this error, the ballots cannot be legally counted under the Canada Elections Act.

Elections Canada claims the mistake was due to human error and non-compliance with written procedures. Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault has ordered a full review of internal controls to prevent a repeat of this blunder in future elections.

Political parties have been notified of the affected ridings, and Elections Canada insists that, according to their preliminary analysis, the ballot error would not have changed the outcome in any of the 74 districts.

When Elections Canada can’t follow its own rules, how can Canadians have confidence that their vote counts?