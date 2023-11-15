Hundreds of thousands rally in support of Israel in Washington, D.C.

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the massive support for Israel displayed at a Washington, D.C. rally that saw hundreds of thousands of people gather in solidarity to demand the release of the hostages being held by Hamas.

Speaking about the rally, Ezra said, "It was peaceful. And there were no threats, no calls for genocide or jihad. There were Israeli flags and U.S. flags too. And it was positive, it was sad but it was positive. And the fact that a quarter million Jews and righteous gentiles went out to march is remarkable."

Crowd for the March for Israel on the National Mall in DC pic.twitter.com/0mvFoN0wRx — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) November 14, 2023

Ezra went on to say, "The woke left are professional activists. They're often students or government workers or even people on social assistance. They are at leisure lets say. They're the kind of perpetual rent-a-mob with professional activists and organizers, like public sector union bosses and Antifa types."

"But the crowd today was very different, severely normal people who don't usually go to protests. I found it encouraging," he added.

Speaking about the wide range of support for Israel at the rally, Ezra said, "There are even some Democrats willing to stand for Israel's right to exist and Israel's right to fight back against a Nazi-style terrorist group."

