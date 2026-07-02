Husband convicted of murdering wife less than a week after coming to Canada

A B.C. judge has convicted an Indian man of second-degree murder after he stabbed his wife to death less than a week after arriving in Canada from India.

Jagpreet Singh was found guilty in the March 15, 2024 killing of his wife, Balwinder Kaur, inside the basement suite where the couple was staying in Abbotsford.

Man convicted of murdering wife days after he arrived in Canada https://t.co/MFKwepLcNg pic.twitter.com/W8pGEremT8 — CP24 (@CP24) July 2, 2026

Court heard Singh arrived in Canada from India on March 9, just six days before the homicide.

Kaur, 41, had moved to Canada in 2022 to help the couple's daughter, who had come to the country to attend university. According to the court's findings, Kaur had sponsored her husband's visa application and allowed him to stay with her after his arrival.

Police were called to the home on Wagner Drive shortly before 11 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress. A neighbour discovered Kaur lying in a pool of blood. She had suffered seven stab wounds to her neck and chest and died from massive blood loss.

Singh admitted he caused the fatal injuries but argued he should be convicted of manslaughter rather than murder. He testified that an argument turned violent when Kaur allegedly came at him with a knife and that he accidentally stabbed her while trying to disarm her.

Andrea Ormiston rejected that version of events, describing Singh's testimony as "untrustworthy and unreliable."

The judge also heard evidence that Kaur had expressed fears about her husband coming to Canada and had indicated she did not want him to join her here.

In her ruling, Justice Ormiston found there was no reasonable doubt that Singh intended to kill his wife and no evidence supporting his claim that he acted in the heat of passion after sudden provocation.

Singh remains in custody. Because second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in Canada, the court's next task will be determining when he can first apply for parole.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19 to confirm the completion of a psychiatric assessment.