Immigration officials absent in over 90% of refugee hearings, federal data shows

Immigration officials are notoriously absent from refugee hearings, according to data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

An Order Paper response reveals that since 2018, there have been more than 230,000 refugee protection hearings. In roughly 213,500 of those cases, equating to roughly 93%, IRCC did not appear at all — neither in person, virtually, or even through written submissions.

The Liberals caused CHAOS in our Refugee System.



❌ Nearly 300K refugee claims, an all-time high.

❌ Skyrocketing fraudulent claims.

❌ 4-year processing backlog.

❌ $82K per refugee/year cost.



WATCH my exchange with the Immigration Minister👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/qFM7Ivz0l7 — Arpan Khanna (@ArpanKhanna) June 10, 2025

In-person attendance at these crucial hearings is basically nonexistent. Over the same period, immigration officials appeared physically in just 295 hearings, marking fewer than 20 attendances per year on average.

These serial absences appear to have a direct impact on outcomes.

"So someone has a failed asylum claim, and they can still receive federal benefits? Why? That's dumb!" @MichelleRempel asks @LenaMetlegeDiab why bogus refugees are getting vision, dental and other supplementary healthcare benefits that are better than Canadian seniors. pic.twitter.com/6xz2nGhbDV — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2025

Of the cases where IRCC did not show up, more than 191,000 refugee claims were accepted. By contrast, when immigration officials did participate in hearings, rejection rates were significantly higher.

Even written participation is limited. In total, IRCC provided written submissions in just over 14,500 cases—still a small fraction of the overall caseload.

The data suggest that in most hearings, refugee claims proceed with little to no challenge from the federal government or proper scrutiny at all.

🚨ALARMING: A federally funded refugee centre couldn’t rule out serving refugees charged or convicted of crimes in Canada.



They admitted they don’t necessarily look at criminal records for other services.



Absolute absurdity. pic.twitter.com/LDWOI2HjNV — Vincent Neil Ho (@vincentneilho) February 10, 2026

Despite having the authority to intervene in cases involving credibility, fraud, or criminality concerns, the government appears to be largely absent from the system it is supposed to oversee.