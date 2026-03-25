Immigration officials absent in over 90% of refugee hearings, federal data shows

Federal immigration officials can't be bothered to submit written arguments, let alone show up, in the overwhelming majority of Canada’s refugee hearings, according to newly released government data.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 25, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

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Immigration officials are notoriously absent from refugee hearings, according to data released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

An Order Paper response reveals that since 2018, there have been more than 230,000 refugee protection hearings. In roughly 213,500 of those cases, equating to roughly 93%, IRCC did not appear at all — neither in person, virtually, or even through written submissions.

In-person attendance at these crucial hearings is basically nonexistent. Over the same period, immigration officials appeared physically in just 295 hearings, marking fewer than 20 attendances per year on average.

These serial absences appear to have a direct impact on outcomes.

Of the cases where IRCC did not show up, more than 191,000 refugee claims were accepted. By contrast, when immigration officials did participate in hearings, rejection rates were significantly higher.

Even written participation is limited. In total, IRCC provided written submissions in just over 14,500 cases—still a small fraction of the overall caseload.

The data suggest that in most hearings, refugee claims proceed with little to no challenge from the federal government or proper scrutiny at all. 

Despite having the authority to intervene in cases involving credibility, fraud, or criminality concerns, the government appears to be largely absent from the system it is supposed to oversee.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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