Independence or federalism: Where does Alberta's new premier stand?

It's official: Alberta has a new premier. With Jason Kenney stepping down after a leadership review, members of the United Conservative Party have chosen Danielle Smith as the party's new leader, and, subsequently, premier.

Smith, the former leader of the more independence inclined Wildrose Party, will now have the task of restoring unity among Albertan conservatives following a tumultuous end to Kenney's tenure.

Derek Fildebrandt, the publisher of Western Standard, joined yesterday's Thanksgiving edition of The Ezra Levant Show for an in-depth look at Smith as she's set to take the reins of Alberta's government.

So, on the issue of federalism or independence, where does Derek think Smith stands? As he told Ezra:

I think I may have introduced a new term to the Canadian parlance, borrowing on the terms around used the European Union and Brexit. You know, Europhiles and Europhobes. And I talked about Federalphobes and Federalphiles. The Federalphobes, of which I would put myself in, it's a really range or a spectrum of views ranging from firewallers on a light side to full-blown independents, and I think Danielle falls into the strong firewall tradition.

This is just an excerpt from a longform interview with Derek Fildebrandt.

