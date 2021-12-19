The evolution of comedian, Ryan Long

This episode first aired exclusively for RebelNews+ subscribers. This free version of the episode is available due to our generous sponsors, Atlas VPN https://atlasv.pn/RebelNews and Elevate Farms https://elevate.farm/

Ryan Long is a stand-up and sketch-comedy performer; he is probably your political commentator's favourite comedian, making videos mocking cancel culture and the left/right paradigm.

A former lead singer, Long's road to being an independent comedian with his own business can be tracked over the years on his YouTube channel, transitioning from ska-punk music videos with on-the-street antics, to full blown sketches and subsequent television shows and CBC-backed content.

Long joins Andrew Says to talk about his sketches, mainstream comedy and the reaction from audiences/celebrities to his videos, which pull no punches on either side of the political aisle.

