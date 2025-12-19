Is a Toronto police lawyer dictating who should and shouldn't get arrested?

Once upon a decade, there was a somewhat cheesy TV game show called To Tell the Truth. As the title implies, the celebrity panel and the audience at home had to figure out which lone contestant was being sincere, and which other contestants were lying through their teeth.

Welcome to the 2025 version of To Tell the Truth, Toronto style.

You see, our friend Joe Warmington recently had a scoop in the pages of the Toronto Sun. In fact, thanks to Joe, it looks like we have some answers regarding why the Toronto Police Service continues to turn a blind eye to antisemitism. And it’s shocking stuff.

Warmington reported that Mayor Olivia Chow said that Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw told her that the police have their hands tied when it comes to charging pro-Hamas thugs with antisemitism.

Now, why would that be?

Well, Mayor Chow said that according to the chief, a “lawyer at headquarters” said to him “don’t bother” laying hate charges against the pro-Hamas reprobates because it will be hard to get a conviction in court.

Wow.

Can you imagine what policing would be like if this was standard procedure for all crimes? Imagine if cops always had to second guess themselves before laying charges? Imagine if cops had to ponder whether a criminal charge would stand up in court?

We thought the cops were supposed to lay charges when they see criminal acts taking place and then let the courts figure out if the accused is guilty or not guilty.

And if the system didn’t work that way, then really, what’s the use of having a police force in the first place?

Ah, but here’s where things get very interesting. You see, Chief Demkiw says he never said such a thing to Mayor Chow.

That means only one thing: either the chief or the mayor is lying. So, the question is: who is lying — and why?

It should be noted that Warmington was able to obtain the name of this uber-powerful lawyer at police headquarters who is allegedly directing the Toronto Police Service.

She is Falguni Debnath. Sources told Warmington she’s the general counsel for the Toronto Police Service and a prominent figure at headquarters. And she is allegedly not well liked.

The police website states that Debnath joined the force in 2024 after working in the past with the Federal Department of Justice and the Ontario Court of Appeal.

When introducing her to the Toronto Police Services Board on September 12, 2024, Demkiw said:

We have confirmed the appointment of Falguni Debnath as general counsel and chief’s counsel… Falguni is a seasoned litigator with over 25 years of legal and leadership experience with governments, courts, and the United Nations… In addition to her extensive experience litigating complex and high-profile matters, she has provided legal, strategic, and policy advice to the Chief Justice of Ontario, the Deputy Attorney General of Ontario, a Commissioner of an Inquiry, and the head of a UN War Crimes Tribunal. In her most recent role as international lead lawyer for the United Nations, she led a team of international lawyers representing over 5,000 survivors of war crimes and genocide. She has also prosecuted war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and breaches of the Vienna Convention.

Here's our take: Falguni’s ties to the United Nations just might explain her motivation in terms of advising the police not go after antisemites. After all, you’d be hard pressed to find a more antisemitic organization than the United Nations. The UN is obsessed with condemning Isreal while turning a blind to the worst human rights abusers in the world. The UN exists as an anti-Israel joke.

So, is this why Falguni has a soft spot in her heart for the Hamasholes? Thugs that have spent more than two years harassing Jews and pro-Israel supporters? We wouldn’t bet against it.

But we always believe in getting the other side of the story. So, we reached out to Stephanie Sayer with the media relations department of the Toronto police. We also CC’d Chief Demkiw and Debnath herself. Here were our nine questions:

Did Chief Demkiw say this to Mayor Chow or not? [By “this” we are referring to Debnath advising the chief not to lay charges against pro-Hamas demonstrators]. If he didn’t say this, why is Mayor Chow alleging he did? As well, why has Mayro Chow not retracted her statement if it is incorrect? Why does Ms. Debnath feel that hate crime convictions are unlikely? For more than two years now, we have chronicled demonstrations by masked pro-Hamas people. They have marched into predominately Jewish neighbourhoods, openly called for the genocide of the Jewish people; displayed swastikas; brandished fake hand grenades and suicide vests; and have even cosplayed as Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind of Oct. 7, 2023. How is it that Ms. Debnath allegedly believes that these egregious acts don’t meet the benchmark of a hate crime? In addition to hate crimes, why are the police turning a blind eye to other laws being routinely violated? This includes harassment, trespassing, and the blocking of live intersections? What role did Ms. Debnath (or other TPS lawyers) play in advising police officers not to enforce the law? As you likely know, [David Menzies] was falsely arrested three times in 2024. Ezra Levant was also falsely arrested once. This was merely for practicing journalism in public. What role did Ms. Debnath have in advising police to arrest independent media? And what the real reason for these arrests? How was it that Ms. Debnath came to be employed by the TPS? Did she receive a referral from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the then-PM met with Chief Demkiw in January 2024? Would it be possible to arrange an interview with Ms. Debnath and Chief Demkiw?

But at time of deadline, no response was received. Which is, alas, standard procedure when it comes to how the Toronto Police Service deals with independent media outlets.

We should point out we also reached out to Mayor Chow’s office for comment. Predictably, it’s crickets…

By the way, we’ve heard from sources that the Toronto police brass are furious with Warmington’s story as well as his “outing” of Debnath. Well, too bad, so sad.

In the final analysis, the Chief of Police and the Mayor of Toronto must be transparent with the people of Toronto and the free press. Especially when it comes to the ongoing hatred that continues to go unchecked on the streets of Hogtown.

But instead, we get this embarrassing he said/she said political kabuki theatre playing out. Oh, and by the way, while both the chief and the mayor are lying liars who can’t stop telling lies, when it comes to this file, we believe Mayor Chow is telling the truth.

In any event, we can’t seem to get any answers via email or phone.

So, we headed down to police headquarters to find out what’s what, and we brought our beautiful Jumbotron-equipped truck with us to demand some much needed transparency from those who enjoy swank six-figure salaries paid for by the taxpayer.

Spoiler alert: nobody was available to speak with us. Shameful.