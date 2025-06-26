Is Emissions Reduction Alberta key to Alberta-Ottawa energy cooperation?

Funded by the Government of Alberta, Emissions Reduction Alberta is an investment organization that finances alternative energy technologies for the purpose of emissions reduction.

Considering current tensions between Canada's federal and provincial governments, Reimer suggests, "We're part of the solution to what both governments are trying to achieve, which is reducing emissions and doing it in a way that provides economic opportunity."

When pressed on the merits behind costly carbon capture endeavours, Reimer instead highlighted the added value uniquely presented when done in Alberta. Considering there is an international audience for such things, perhaps that may be of value. Although the underlying reasonableness of most governments seeking carbon capture and offset initiatives does remain largely speculative.