Is Emissions Reduction Alberta key to Alberta-Ottawa energy cooperation?
Funded by the Government of Alberta, Emissions Reduction Alberta is an investment organization that finances alternative energy technologies for the purpose of emissions reduction.
Considering current tensions between Canada's federal and provincial governments, Reimer suggests, "We're part of the solution to what both governments are trying to achieve, which is reducing emissions and doing it in a way that provides economic opportunity."
When pressed on the merits behind costly carbon capture endeavours, Reimer instead highlighted the added value uniquely presented when done in Alberta. Considering there is an international audience for such things, perhaps that may be of value. Although the underlying reasonableness of most governments seeking carbon capture and offset initiatives does remain largely speculative.
Sydney Fizzard
Video Journalist
After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.https://twitter.com/SydFizzard