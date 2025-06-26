Is Emissions Reduction Alberta key to Alberta-Ottawa energy cooperation?

Funded by the Government of Alberta, Emissions Reduction Alberta is an investment organization that finances alternative energy technologies for the purpose of emissions reduction.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   June 26, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

Funded by the Government of Alberta, Emissions Reduction Alberta is an investment organization that finances alternative energy technologies for the purpose of emissions reduction.

Considering current tensions between Canada's federal and provincial governments, Reimer suggests, "We're part of the solution to what both governments are trying to achieve, which is reducing emissions and doing it in a way that provides economic opportunity."

When pressed on the merits behind costly carbon capture endeavours, Reimer instead highlighted the added value uniquely presented when done in Alberta. Considering there is an international audience for such things, perhaps that may be of value. Although the underlying reasonableness of most governments seeking carbon capture and offset initiatives does remain largely speculative.

PETITION: No Green Reset!

71,439 signatures
Goal: 100,000 signatures
meta-img

Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to so-called "green energy" and "renewables." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, unaffordable, and unacceptable — if you agree, please sign this petition.

Will you sign?

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.