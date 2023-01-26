Is radical gender ideology coming for Christian schools? Two teachers speak out

At Rebel News, we’ve covered many reports about parents concerned with radical gender ideology being taught in public schools today. Such reports range anywhere from Mother’s Day crafts being cancelled at an elementary school while LGBTQ+ pride festivities were promoted for a month, to sexually explicit books being normalized as reading materials to help teach inclusivity.

Are these same sexual agendas starting to creep into private Christian schools as well?

In today’s report, I sit down and interview two former faculty members from British Columbia's Surrey Christian School. This is a school that claims to provide education “for wholeness by engaging God’s world in the servant way of Jesus.” But according to the school's former director of early learning education, Victoria Hunt, and Wendy Funk, one of the school supports for pre-K children, Surrey Christian School began to initiate sexual agendas that don’t align with the Biblical teaching of how God intends the world to live.

Click on the full video report to hear Hunt and Funk explain their experiences at the school when they learned that an LGBTQ+ “safe space” was being formed without parental input and a video showing pornography sites and blurred but still graphic sexual acts was set to set to be shared with students.

You’ll also learn about a new school both educators have happily settled down in called Compass Community Learning Centres. This is a school that they say aligns with their values and lets kids be kids.

Rebel News reached out to Surrey Christian School to get their side of this story and did not receive a response.

