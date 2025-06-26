Is the Toronto Zoo trying to hide drag queen events for children?

When it comes to who’s who in the zoo, you’ll find plenty of lions and tigers and bears at the Toronto Zoo.

But these days, there are some very strange specimens also on display at the zoo: namely, drag queens.

But the question arises: why?

After all, a zoo isn’t a cabaret nor a strip club specializing in adult entertainment.

Worse yet, the drag queen events are being targeted at children.

Recently, a Toronto mother, Sarah (she did not want her surname used) reached out to Rebel News. Sarah and her two young children are members of the Toronto Zoo. And they were not happy to discover that the zoo is promoting adult entertainment aimed at children in a supposedly family-friendly facility.

It gets worse. One of the performers at the Toronto Zoo is someone called “Juice Boxx.” Along with “Carlota Carlisle”, this duo, according to the zoo’s website, read “animal-themed children's stories that teach lessons of inclusion, diversity, self-love, and respect for others.”

(Not to be a nitpicker here, but what exactly is meant by the term, “self-love”?)

In any event, Sarah discovered that Juice Boxx had allegedly posted pornographic pictures on social media. She reached out to this man who presents himself as a grotesque caricature of a woman. Sarah aired her concerns, and before she was blocked, Sarah received the following reply from Juice Boxx: “I hate your kids.”

This is disturbing. This man who allegedly posts pornographic photos and states that he 'hates kids'. Yet Toronto Zoo management deems it appropriate that this person occupies the same room as kids?

We reached out to Toronto Zoo spokeswoman Amy Baptista with the following 10 questions:

1. Why is the zoo having drag queen events targeted at children in the first place?

2. Who at the Toronto Zoo is behind this initiative?

3. How many zoos around the world stage such events?

4. Why is it that a performer who has stated in writing that he “hates kids” is being allowed anywhere near kids?

5. Is the Toronto Zoo concerned about the pornographic postings of “Juice Boxx”?

6. Given the age of audience members, are these drag queen performers vetted in any way (i.e., criminal background checks)?

7. On the website it states: “Families of all shapes, sizes, and species are welcome to join us in the Wildlife Marquee.” What does this mean exactly? Are attendees allowed to bring their pets to these events?

8. I notice on the zoo’s website there are actually two drag queen events scheduled for Saturday. The first is Drag Queen Storytime, which features the aforementioned “Juice Boxx” and Carlota Carlisle. Evidently, they will be reading “animal-themed children's stories that teach lessons of inclusion, diversity, self-love, and respect for others.” What is meant by the term, “self-love”? Is this another descriptor for masturbation?

9. The second event is the Toronto Zoo Drag Show. It states on your website: “All are welcome, however this Drag Show is intended for mature audiences.” I am somewhat confused: if this is a show intended for mature audiences, then why are “all welcome” – including, presumably, elementary-age children?

10. Sometimes nudity is part of a drag queen show. Will there be any nudity on display at the zoo’s drag queen events? If so, how would this be appropriate for minors?

As for Baptista’s response? She did not address a single query but instead provided this non-answer:

“Our Toronto zoo remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment that supports inclusivity for everyone to enjoy, and we are proud to continue hosting these events which are held all around the City of Toronto. We encourage families who want to participate to do so, but those who do not want to are welcome to enjoy a day at the Zoo without participating in this entertainment offering.”

Talk about a nothing burger.

So it was that my videographer Averie and I paid a visit to the Toronto Zoo on a recent Saturday. We headed to the pavilion that was hosting the drag queen story time event. Neither of us were filming nor interacting with parents. We just wanted to witness what was going to happen at this event.

Alas, before the show started, a Toronto Zoo employee said we had to leave. But why? We had purchased tickets and were not causing any disturbance. But apparently Rebel News has been deemed media non grata by the zoo people. Our crime? Asking impolite questions it would seem.

Within moments security guards and two officers with the Toronto Police Service (!) emerged to frogmarch us off zoo property. It was surreal…

Yet, the question arises: if, as Amy Baptista states, the Toronto Zoo is all about “inclusivity”, why is this institution not inclusive when it comes to accommodating the independent press?

As well, if these drag queen events are such wonderful kid-friendly events, why is the Toronto Zoo preventing observers from watching these shows? What is the Toronto Zoo hiding? Really, what the hell is going on behind closed doors vis-à-vis drag queens and minors? It’s equal parts outrageous and scandalous.

We would love to ask the Toronto Zoo’s CEO, Dolf DeJong he/him, these queries. But we think we already have our answer as to why the zoo is pursuing a perverse woke agenda simply by gazing upon his title. After all, when a mature bearded male feels the need to use “he/him” pronouns after his surname, it’s clear Dolf DeJong cares more about appeasing the rainbow mafia than providing a family-friendly environment in a venue that is heavily subsidized by tax dollars.