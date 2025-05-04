CLIVE QUITS: Is this the biggest political FLOP in Aussie history?!

We got nothing for $100 million. Not even another senator. That’s the brutal truth I laid out to Ralph Babet during our election night livestream — and I wasn’t going to let him dodge it.

Ralph tried to defend Clive Palmer and his Trumpet of Patriots outfit, insisting they were planting seeds for the future and shifting ideas into the mainstream. But I wasn’t buying it. “What ideas did Clive Palmer bring this election into the mainstream that weren’t there before?” I asked. The silence spoke volumes.

“He's laying the groundwork,” Babet argued. “When the masses have had enough of this political duopoly… they will say, ‘Hang on a sec. There are more options.’” That may sound noble, but how does that explain the result? The money? The division?

And now Clive has announced that he is retiring from politics because he is ‘too old’ and the Trumpet of Patriots party looks like it won’t continue into another election campaign.

🚨 This is why Labor won



Full video: https://t.co/l2biiM75h8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 4, 2025

Babet doubled down, claiming Palmer deserves credit for “putting his money where his mouth is” and standing up to net zero when both major parties are all-in. “He loves this country,” Babet said. “He’s the only billionaire in Australia that’s actually done this.”

Look, I don’t deny Palmer loves Australia. I even said on the stream. But his actions? Totally wrong. From the misleading texts attacking One Nation to the bizarre Senate preference deal in Tasmania that put Jackie Lambie and the major parties ahead of fellow freedom parties — it was a shambles.

And then there was the laughable excuse that their site was “hacked.” Nobody believes that.

The Trumpet of Patriots campaign achieved less than Palmer’s last run, despite spending an eye-watering amount.

As I told Babet, “Being a rich patriot doesn’t mean your actions are right.” We’ve got to be honest with ourselves. Clive’s campaign didn’t move the needle — it caused confusion, division and wasted a golden opportunity.