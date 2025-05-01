🔴 Australia Decides: 2025 Election Livestream

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

Australia Decides — Join us live from 4pm AEST on Saturday

When Australians head to the polls, the mainstream media ramps up the spin. That’s why Rebel News is bringing you live, unfiltered coverage of the federal election — with no government talking points, no media groupthink, and absolutely no ABC bias.

Hosted by Avi Yemini, Rukshan Fernando and guest host Joel Jammal, our election night livestream will keep you up to date as the results come in — with real-time updates, sharp analysis and no-nonsense commentary you won’t find on TV.

Whether it’s a change of government or another hung parliament, you’ll hear it raw and real from the voices you trust.

🎥 What to expect on election night

Live Results: We’ll track key races across the country as they unfold, spotlighting the seats that matter most. Watch the numbers shift in real time as Australians decide who leads next.

No Spin, No Filter: While the media class fawn over the political elite, we’ll call it exactly as we see it — cutting through the waffle and delivering straight talk on where the night is headed.

Live Reactions: Expect spirited debate, bold predictions and honest opinions from hosts who aren’t afraid to say what everyone else is thinking.

📢 Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Avi will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

🛑 Don’t trust the mainstream media!

While the ABC and corporate outlets pump out filtered coverage and cosy narratives, Rebel News is doing what they won’t: telling the truth. We’re not on their payroll — and we’re not pulling our punches.

This isn’t just another election night broadcast. It’s independent, it’s unscripted, and it’s Australia’s most honest election coverage — live, all night long.

