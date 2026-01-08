Islamophobia lessons embedded in Ontario school board's training materials

Training resources for teachers at a prominent Ontario school board have embedded lessons about Islamophobia into its curriculum, while simultaneously ignoring the rise of antisemitism.

True North investigative journalist Melanie Bennet joined Wednesday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her latest report detailing how the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has adopted radical ideology into its teaching plans.

The broad set of resources features “hundreds and hundreds of teacher resource materials to embed social justice education within classes like art, literacy, geography, history — you name it.”

Melanie explained that from what she's seen, this particular set of training materials is exclusive to HWDSB. The radical left-wing “learn, disrupt, rebuild” approach has “been going on for several years,” she explained, noting the Islamophobia subjects were added in recent years.

The program's influence appears limited to elementary school-aged students, Melanie continued, and treats “religion as race.”

What the schools are teaching flies in the face of reality given the sharp rise in antisemitic crimes, asserted Ezra in response as he read from one of the lesson plans suggested for students.

“It seems to be a normalization of the introduction of religion into the education system, which is actually supposed to be secular,” added Melanie. “As far as I can tell, Islam is the only one treated in this particular intersectional social justice way.”

This normalization of religious aspects in an otherwise non-religious environment raises concerns, said the journalist. “I have so many stories, even just this Christmas, about how you can't talk about Christmas.”

Instead, schools host “winter concerts” as school boards “downplay Christmas and elevating other religions.” Islam, in particular, “has taken the lead in this.”

While the HWDSB has overseen the rollout of these teaching materials, Ontario's Ministry of Education has failed to act.

“I'm not seeing any signal from the Ministry of Education to actually tackle the ideological element within education,” Melanie said, highlighting how in the course of her work, she often presses the province for answers on these issues.

“I constantly am asking the Ministry of Education what their views are, if they support these sorts of things, and I would love to get some answers from them on that.”