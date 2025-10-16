Israel-Hamas ceasefire shows how Palestine supporters still hate Jews

The ceasefire brokered by Donald Trump between Israel and Hamas appears to be holding, so far. But the withdrawal of Israeli forces has given Hamas an opportunity to target so-called collaborators, with violent executions being recorded on the streets of Gaza.

Critics of Israel, however, have been quiet over these attacks.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said this silence reveals how to these types of individuals, their protests were never about innocent Palestinian lives or ending the conflict — it was about hating Jews.

“I think there's a prospect for peace,” Ezra said, highlighting how Trump has brought together a coalition of nations, including key regional partners like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to normalize relations with Israel.

“I think that Iran and its proxies are dashed,” he continued. Groups like Hamas and Hezbollah on Israel's doorstep, plus Iranian efforts to colonize Syria, have been defeated. Even Indonesia, which is home to the world's largest Muslim population, spoke about guaranteeing Israel's security.

“I believe within months you will see the second phase of Abraham Accords,” added Ezra, wondering if Saudi Arabia and Indonesia may join the Middle East peace agreement.

But Hamas has been throwing the deal into doubt but failing to return bodies of dead hostages, not to mention its efforts to wipe out entire families of those they assert are collaborators with Israel.

“Brutal executions on the streets, yet no one seems to care,” Ezra said. “Don't they care about Gazans? I don't actually think so. I'm not sure if they ever did.”

It's almost as if, “suddenly the world doesn't care anymore — but why not?” he went on.

“Because no one is stopped by this deal. Not Hamas, not Hamas supporters. They still hate Israel. That's what it was always about — it wasn't about stopping the war in Gaza; that was just a swamp that Israel got stuck in. But they absolutely continue to hate Israel, full force.”

In fact, in the United Kingdom, London saw its largest protest in support of Hamas came after the ceasefire deal.

“There's been not a moment's break in pro-Hamas activity anywhere in the West,” Ezra said.

“I don't actually think it's about Gaza. I think it's only about getting the Jews. And when they were trapped in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces, that was a great way to get at Israel and the Jews. But now that they're no longer in there, and now that there's peace — or hopefully there is — that hasn't stopped the anti-Jewish, antisemitic, anti-Israel attacks.”