Canada's Auto Industry in Peril as Stellantis Closes Shop

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Stellantis abandons Canada for greener pastures south of the border.

Ezra Levant expresses deep concern over the exodus of Canada's auto industry, particularly Stellantis, to the United States. He highlights the significant investment of Canadian taxpayer money (an estimated $52 billion from both federal and Ontario governments) into electric vehicle battery development, questioning the efficacy of such subsidies.

Ezra criticizes this "corporate welfare," arguing that the market itself doesn't support these ventures if such massive subsidies are required.

He then criticizes Canadian leaders, including Ford, Trudeau, and Carney, for inadequately negotiating with Stellantis, which received significant Canadian funds but is moving hundreds of jobs to the U.S., partly due to potential Trump tariffs.

Doug Ford's "grief and rage" over Stellantis' departure is noted, though Ezra suggests it's merely a "performance." He questions the effectiveness of figures like Melanie Joly in high-level negotiations, suggesting her role is largely symbolic.

Ezra questions whether companies would invest in Ontario or the U.S., arguing the U.S. offers a better economic future due to Trump's "build them in America" policy. He believes Canada's economy, with "out of control spending and taxes and out of control social problems and crime," is unfavorable for business.

The White House highlighted Stellantis' $13 billion U.S. investment, creating 5,000 jobs and five new vehicle productions, contrasting it with Canada's grant recovery debate. Ezra believes Canada can't directly compete economically with the U.S.

GUEST: Avi Yemini's latest reporting on Tommy Robinson in Israel.