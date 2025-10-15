Tommy Robinson's first stop in Israel: memorial honouring those killed by Hamas

Article written by Rebel News Staff

Shortly after arriving in Israel, Tommy Robinson made his first visit to Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv. There, Israelis have lit candles, laid photos and written memorials in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack.

“You know that every single person must have known someone that was directly affected as a family, as a community, by this attack,” remarked Robinson alongside Rebel News Chief Australian Reporter Avi Yemini.

“You see the elderly, the young, the beautiful young women. All of them. They're not out fighting in war, none of these people,” he continued. “You see that, and it just brings it home.”

The memorial conjures up a flurry of emotions, the British independent journalist and activist said. In addition to sadness, Robinson described how it was angering that Hamas's terror was rewarded with state recognition by the United Kingdom's government.

“They've always wanted recognition as a terrorist state, or as a state, and they got it through this,” he said, pointing to the fountain adorned with pictures of lost loved ones.

“Why does it matter to you?” asked Yemini, wondering what effect a Palestinian state has on Robinson.

“I understand Hamas; I understand jihad; I understand the mindset,” he answered. “I've had to watch as our capital city's streets have been taken over by supporters of this attack.”

Drawing on his own experience in the Israeli Defense Forces, Yemini said the nature of mandatory military service in Israel gives its citizens a different perspective.

Western volunteer armies are “completely different,” he said. “It's a professional army; those are people that sign up for it to do a job. Here, it's people that literally have join to protect the borders from the savages that want to annihilate them.”

The same challenges posed by Islamist extremism faced by Israel are also relevant in the U.K., explained Robinson. “Freedom, democracy, liberty, equality. They're the freedoms of Israel. What are the bloody freedoms of Hamas? They have none. What are the freedoms of any of the Islamic nations that surround this country? They have none, none that we share.”

These same anti-freedom mindsets are now prevalent in “the streets of all Western nations,” Robinson said — something the silent majority opposes, given the historic turnout for his September 'Unite the Kingdom' rally.