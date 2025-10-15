EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Robinson touches down in Israel for historic visit

UK free speech activist Tommy Robinson has arrived in Israel after receiving an official invitation extended by Amichai Chikli, Israel's Minister for Diaspora Affairs, to visit the country.

Chikli praised Robinson as a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam” and invited him to visit following a terror attack at a Manchester synagogue.

Tommy landed in Tel Aviv this week, marking his first trip to Israel in years, and his visit has already sparked interest and controversy in equal measure. Speaking exclusively with me shortly after stepping off the plane, Tommy said he was deeply honoured to be invited by a member of Israel’s parliament.

"I'm hoping to show solidarity with real, strong leadership. I wish our country had a leader like Netanyahu," he said. "We have weak cowards, our government has recognized a terrorist state."

Tommy’s trip comes at a time when he remains under attack in the UK. His criticism of Islamic extremism and his long-running battles with the British establishment have earned him both fierce loyalty and fierce opposition.