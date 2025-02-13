Israeli influencer publishes UNEDITED video after Muslim community implies dodgy edit

Israeli influencer Max Veifer has made public the unedited version of his controversial video featuring two Sydney nurses, which had sparked claims that the footage had been doctored to make them appear worse.

Sympathetic voices within the Muslim community had suggested that Veifer had edited the video to misrepresent the nurses' comments. However, the full version of the video disproves these allegations.

In the original video, Bankstown Hospital nurses Ahmad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh are heard making derogatory comments about Israeli patients, with Nadir boasting that he had already sent Israeli patients to "hell." Abu Lebdeh similarly vowed to "kill" Israeli patients, claiming that she hoped they would come to her hospital. The full footage reveals more of the exchange than the shortened version shared on Veifer’s Instagram earlier this week.

Nadir’s remarks in the full video begin with him calling it a "shame" that Veifer would die because of his "beautiful eyes." Veifer then directly asks Nadir why he thinks he is going to die, suggesting that it could be because of his service in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Nadir confirms that this is indeed the reason, and Abu Lebdeh adds that it is because Veifer "killed innocent people."

Veifer responded by defending his actions, explaining that he was "protecting my country" and asserting that "in war people die." He also pointed out that Hamas had initiated the war. The nurses, however, continued to express their belief that Israel was at fault for the violence in Gaza.

The video concludes with Abu Lebdeh’s statement that she hoped an Israeli patient would come to her hospital, and Nadir echoing the sentiment, claiming that Israel's "time will come."

Veifer’s release of the full video came after the nurses were suspended and barred from practising nursing, pending investigations by NSW Police’s Strike Force Pearl, which focuses on antisemitic crimes. NSW Health confirmed that the nurses were also deregistered from their positions and banned from practising anywhere in Australia. Federal Health Minister Mark Butler condemned the nurses’ remarks, stating that such hate-filled comments had no place in Australia's health system.

It comes as emergency services reportedly rushed Ahmad Nadir to hospital on Thursday night over “welfare concerns” after attending his home in Bankstown. Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the concerns, but it is understood that after assessing the situation, paramedics determined he required further medical evaluation. He was subsequently transported to hospital, where he remains under observation.

It is unclear how long he will stay in hospital.