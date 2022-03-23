'It's stupid': Kid Rock reacts to claim he won't play at vax pass venues
In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Michigan rocker explained how the only place he decided not to play was Buffalo, New York because of the state's COVID restrictions.
In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, musician Kid Rock addressed a claim that he wouldn't tour in cities with vaccine mandates.
“That's what the headline ran from the left [was],” Kid Rock said, “I'm like, great! Sell my tour for me!”
The rocker continued, explaining “There was going to be no vax card by the time we toured anyway,” he explained.
However, the Michigan native expressed that he did in fact decide not to play in Buffalo, New York.
“The only place we decided not to play was Buffalo, New York because New York looked like it could probably have something in place where you have to wear a mask or show a card...and I was like, 'no,'” he concluded.
WATCH:
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.