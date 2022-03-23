Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

'It's stupid': Kid Rock reacts to claim he won't play at vax pass venues

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Michigan rocker explained how the only place he decided not to play was Buffalo, New York because of the state's COVID restrictions.

  • March 23, 2022
  • News Analysis
'It's stupid': Kid Rock reacts to claim he won't play at vax pass venues
Fox News
Remove Ads

In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, musician Kid Rock addressed a claim that he wouldn't tour in cities with vaccine mandates.

“That's what the headline ran from the left [was],” Kid Rock said, “I'm like, great! Sell my tour for me!”

The rocker continued, explaining “There was going to be no vax card by the time we toured anyway,” he explained. 

However, the Michigan native expressed that he did in fact decide not to play in Buffalo, New York.

“The only place we decided not to play was Buffalo, New York because New York looked like it could probably have something in place where you have to wear a mask or show a card...and I was like, 'no,'” he concluded.

WATCH:

United States COVID Passports Entertainment News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
ape to sheep

Rebel News Store

Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.