'It's stupid': Kid Rock reacts to claim he won't play at vax pass venues

Fox News

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

In a sit-down interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, musician Kid Rock addressed a claim that he wouldn't tour in cities with vaccine mandates.

“That's what the headline ran from the left [was],” Kid Rock said, “I'm like, great! Sell my tour for me!”

The rocker continued, explaining “There was going to be no vax card by the time we toured anyway,” he explained.

However, the Michigan native expressed that he did in fact decide not to play in Buffalo, New York.

“The only place we decided not to play was Buffalo, New York because New York looked like it could probably have something in place where you have to wear a mask or show a card...and I was like, 'no,'” he concluded.

WATCH: