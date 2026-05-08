Jack Hadfield highlights emerging voter realignment driven by UK migration crisis

On Thursday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by British political commentator Jack Hadfield to discuss Britain’s migration crisis, which continues to spiral.

Illegal Channel crossings have surpassed 200,000 arrivals, while public confidence in the government’s ability to control the border has evaporated. Even Labour’s attempts to appear tougher on migration have produced little tangible success.

Ezra expressed skepticism that the Labour government genuinely intends to bring migration under control.

“I don’t think they want to tackle it, because it is basically replacing traditional British voters, who tend to be more Conservative, with radical voters,” he pointed out.

Jack argued the opposite, noting that many immigrants have instead been drawn toward the British Green Party. He referenced a recent poll conducted by a British Muslim news site.

“Around 46% were voting for independent Muslim candidates, down next, they weren’t going to vote at all, and next, just after that — still with a good chunk — would be voting for the Greens,” said Hadfield. “Labour was much, much further down on this, so… they have the electoral incentive now.”

Ezra reflected on how the Green Party has evolved into an unlikely coalition of radical left activists, pro-Gaza campaigners, and socially conservative Muslim blocs, united largely by hostility toward Israel and opposition to the political establishment. He argued that this alliance is internally contradictory and unlikely to hold together long-term.

“For now, as long as they’re sort of united against Israel in general… That’s what unites a lot of these people in the Green Party,” Hadfield agreed. “It’s quite a very fractious coalition overall.”

What happens next in Britain matters beyond its borders. For Canadians watching from afar, the UK is increasingly a warning about where unchecked demographic change, political cowardice and cultural fragmentation can ultimately lead.