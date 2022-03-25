Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Jag meets Trudeau: Canada's new quasi-coalition government

The governing Liberals announced a partnership with the third-place New Democrats earlier this week — David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 25, 2022

Remove Ads

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government had come to terms with Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party on a new partnership that will allegedly keep Trudeau's government propped up until 2025.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to this new alliance.

David didn't hold much back in his assessment of the agreement, offering some choice words for the NDP leader:

It's so frustrating.

He [Jagmeet Singh] is a weakling. He is a phony. He is a fake, and I have more contempt for him than I do for Justin Trudeau — and that is one hell of a high benchmark.

Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT. Never miss when Rebel News goes live by signing up for notifications.

Justin Trudeau Liberal Party of Canada New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.