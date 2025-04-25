Jagmeet Singh admits to ruining NDP to secure Liberal gov’t

Jagmeet Singh remains unrepentant despite the NDP potentially collapsing on Monday, saying that he prioritized Canada over the New Democrats in not forcing an election, to avoid a Conservative government.

“While we could have won lots of seats, it would have meant a Pierre Poilievre majority Conservative government, and I could not stomach that,” Singh told the Toronto Star.

The NDP voted against four Conservative motions after Singh formally ended the 2022 supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals on September 4. The fourth used his own words.

He criticized the Liberal government as "too weak, too selfish" to work with, and soon after, the first non-confidence vote failed.

NDP Leader @TheJagmeetSingh is calling on PM Trudeau to resign, saying "he has to go."



Singh claims "all options" are on the table but is not willing to fully commit to voting for a non-confidence motion.



Could it have something to do with https://t.co/Nk1RiFZm4H? pic.twitter.com/835cZLJMMa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 16, 2024

In March 2022, New Democrats pledged support for then-prime minister Justin Trudeau in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.

Singh made the argument that a snap election would have jeopardized progress on both programs.

“I know we’re good for people,” he claimed. “But at that moment, I made a decision for the interest of the country ahead of my party. And that was a decision I made wide-eyed, and I stand by that decision.”

Poll aggregator 338Canada projects Liberal candidate Wade Wei Lin Chang to win in Burnaby—South, Singh’s riding, with 38% of the vote. Conservative James Yan is at 32%, and Singh is projected to finish third with 29%. The margin of error is 8%.

The NDP leader won Burnaby South in 2019 with 38% of the vote and increased his share to 40% in 2021.

Singh's chances of winning his seat initially decreased as the Conservatives' improved, but both parties were surpassed by the Liberals when Mark Carney became their leader.

Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau's resignation and proroguing of Parliament, saying the Liberals should be "fired" for "letting down Canadians."



With his pension safely secured, Singh firmly states the NDP will now support a non-confidence vote against the Liberals. pic.twitter.com/3uvf9KZJrf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025

The NDP leader acknowledged his party's decline, but defended his campaign, citing unforeseen events like Trump's presidency and the Liberal resurgence under Carney.

“Really, I have no regrets,” Singh said during the virtual interview. “I couldn’t control the outcome of the fact that Donald Trump came in and Trudeau resigned. I had no control over those circumstances.”

Conveniently, Singh became eligible for his parliamentary pension on February 25. Trudeau resigned on January 6, proroguing Parliament the same day, until March 9. Carney then called a snap election on March 23 — three days before another confidence vote was sure to come.

NDP members, who are working to prevent a Liberal majority, appear at odds with their own party. MP Matthew Green says the party needs to reflect on its identity after the election.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian says the NDP would vote non-confidence in the government if Justin Trudeau remains Prime Minister come February or March. pic.twitter.com/guBYgsPzMz — Juno News (@junonewscom) December 16, 2024

Singh said on Thursday that he doesn't believe Poilievre's Conservatives can form government anymore, and that a viable NDP is needed to hold a Mark Carney government accountable.

“The math is just not there for the Conservatives,” he said, clarifying he doesn’t advocate giving Carney “all the power."

Singh admits the central banker “is going to do things that are really problematic,” citing his “very problematic” track record.

Singh, who has dodged questions about his leadership in this election, told the Star his party is “obviously going to do a review” of the campaign, but insisted they remain focused on the last days of the election. He vowed to keep fighting for Canadians and never back down.

Congratulations to Jagmeet Singh for gaining access to his $2.2 million pension. He is now in the ultra-rich class. $ pic.twitter.com/5GDRyQQSSF — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) February 27, 2025

Former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair stated that Singh should resign as leader if the NDP loses official party status.

The NDP held 24 seats before the election, but polls since Trudeau's departure show support dwindling. 338Canada projects just eight seats in an election held on Thursday, below the 12 required to maintain status.

“He’s got to ensure he gets it,” Mulcair told CTV News.

“I think he’s serene in his understanding of what it might mean for him, and I’m not getting any indication that he’s intent on fighting to stay on.”