Jagmeet Singh’s pension kicks in—but he snubs Rebel News' question!

Jagmeet Singh was in Montreal for a press conference on Tuesday, February 25—the same day his pension eligibility began. For years, he has propped up the Liberal government despite growing calls from Canadians for an election.

Now, with Justin Trudeau having resigned as Liberal leader on January 6, 2025, and prorogued Parliament amid a national crisis, Canadians find themselves watching a Liberal leadership race unfold to determine his successor.

All indications suggest that Mark Carney is poised to become the next prime minister, effectively taking power without a nationwide vote. This has left many Canadians wondering whether Singh will honour his promise to bring down the government at the earliest opportunity—or continue supporting the Liberals.

During the media availability, Quebec-based Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie attempted to question Singh. Before even hearing the question, Singh declared he would not respond to Rebel News. Undeterred, Lavoie persisted, pressing Singh despite his refusal to engage.

WATCH: I grill Jagmeet Singh over his MP pension on the day he officially became eligible, but the NDP leader refuses to respond. pic.twitter.com/EKNNKicWQU — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 25, 2025

Ironically, Singh did take a question from well-known anti-Israel activist Yves Engler, who was recently released from jail after allegedly harassing and obstructing justice. Singh’s selective approach to the press raises serious concerns—he appears willing to answer questions from far-left activists who share his ideology, but not from independent journalists who challenge him.

A promising sign for free press and democracy, isn’t it?