Jagmeet Singh’s pension kicks in—but he snubs Rebel News' question!

On February 25, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh officially became eligible for his MP pension. That same day, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie confronted him with a pointed question: "Do you have any regrets about forcing Canadians to live under a government they don’t want just to get richer?" Singh, however, chose silence.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   February 26, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Jagmeet Singh was in Montreal for a press conference on Tuesday, February 25—the same day his pension eligibility began. For years, he has propped up the Liberal government despite growing calls from Canadians for an election.

Now, with Justin Trudeau having resigned as Liberal leader on January 6, 2025, and prorogued Parliament amid a national crisis, Canadians find themselves watching a Liberal leadership race unfold to determine his successor.

All indications suggest that Mark Carney is poised to become the next prime minister, effectively taking power without a nationwide vote. This has left many Canadians wondering whether Singh will honour his promise to bring down the government at the earliest opportunity—or continue supporting the Liberals.

During the media availability, Quebec-based Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie attempted to question Singh. Before even hearing the question, Singh declared he would not respond to Rebel News. Undeterred, Lavoie persisted, pressing Singh despite his refusal to engage.

Ironically, Singh did take a question from well-known anti-Israel activist Yves Engler, who was recently released from jail after allegedly harassing and obstructing justice. Singh’s selective approach to the press raises serious concerns—he appears willing to answer questions from far-left activists who share his ideology, but not from independent journalists who challenge him.

A promising sign for free press and democracy, isn’t it?

SIGN THE PETITION: Demand Jagmeet Singh Vote "NO CONFIDENCE"!

7,261 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Jagmeet Singh could earn over $2 million from his MP pension, which he qualifies for on February 25, 2025. We think that's the real reason why he hasn't voted "NO CONFIDENCE" to bring down the Trudeau government. Please sign this petition to join the chorus of Canadians begging Jagmeet Singh to vote "NO CONFIDENCE" to finally put an and to the nightmare of Justin Trudeau's government!

Will you sign?

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-26 19:07:54 -0500 Flag
    Singh and the Liberals are greedy. They only care about themselves. True leaders are there for their people first. Not Jagmeet Singh. He betrayed the NDP.
  • Bruce Atchison
    followed this page 2025-02-26 19:06:40 -0500