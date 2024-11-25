Japan pleads with Trudeau on LNG and China, but Ottawa hides the conversation

On November 18, 2024, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba again asked Canada to step up as a reliable supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG). He also voiced concerns about China's increasing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. Yet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s official summary of the meeting made no mention of either topic.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized Ishiba’s plea for Canadian LNG. As a resource-scarce nation heavily reliant on energy imports, Japan is actively seeking stable and reliable partners to address its growing energy demands amidst global volatility.

Canadian LNG was at the top of Ishiba’s agenda, a continuation of Japan’s push for energy security that began in 2023. Japan’s summary also highlighted a frank discussion about China’s rise and its destabilizing influence in the Indo-Pacific, an issue Japan considers urgent.

In contrast, Trudeau’s readout of the meeting did not mention either issue raised by the Japanese. Instead, it vaguely referenced discussions on the Indo-Pacific strategy and environmental cooperation while omitting any mention of LNG or China.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has downplayed LNG opportunities.

He’s repeatedly claimed there’s “no business case” for Canadian LNG exports, despite interest from at least seven countries, including Germany, South Korea, and Japan. His refusal to engage with these opportunities aligns with his government’s broader anti-fossil fuel stance and leaves billions of dollars in potential revenue and thousands of jobs on the table.

The omissions in Trudeau’s summary also serve a political purpose.

Acknowledging Japan’s LNG request would spotlight his government’s failure to capitalize on Western Canada’s natural resource potential.

And discussing China might remind Canadians of the Liberal Party’s own controversies involving Beijing’s interference.

With a hostile NDP government in British Columbia opposing LNG expansion and a largely compliant media shielding Trudeau from criticism, the prime minister faces little domestic pressure to act.

However, Japan’s unmet energy demands underscore the cost of inaction. Japan needs energy and Russia is selling.

Canada risks its relationship with a key ally and missing out on critical economic opportunities while Trudeau’s government continues to prioritize ideology over pragmatism.