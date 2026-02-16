Jason Kenney calls Alberta separatism 'hilarious,' says movement lacks credibility

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney criticized the Alberta separatism movement in a social media post, calling it 'hilarious' and suggesting it lacks credibility. Kenney wrote that 'the bootlickers leading Alberta separatism desperately want to become the 51st state,' while also arguing that no one in Washington above the level of an intern would meet with them.

Kenney’s comments indicate a misunderstanding of the movement, which advocates for separation from both Canada and the United States. Some supporters may favour U.S. statehood, but the stated goal of organized groups is independence.

Although Kenney is a former senior Conservative figure, his views have shifted since his time as premier, including during the pandemic, and his criticism targets the same political base that overlaps with UCP supporters and Alberta independence voters.

The dispute highlights widening divisions within Alberta’s conservative political base.