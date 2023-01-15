Gov. Jay Inslee runs away from question about reinstating WA employees fired due to vaccine mandate

E-transfer (Canada):

Katie Daviscourt reporting for Rebel News here at the Washington State Capitol to ask Governor Jay Inslee if he is going to follow the science and rehire the thousands of state workers, healthcare workers, and first responders that he fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate.

Over the next few months, state legislators will be introducing House Bill 1029, which would not only rehire workers fired under the mandates but also give them back pay.

Well as you can see, Governor Inslee refused to answer my question and proceeded to walk away. But when I asked his wife Trudi if the workers should be rehired… she told me “no.” And added, “we’re pro-vaccine.”

Now with all of the data coming out surrounding the mRNA injections, there’s no excuse for Governor Inslee to keep these workers terminated. We all know Inslee and his family have deep ties to vaccine propagandist Bill Gates, but maybe it could also be his ties to Big Pharma.

The mandates caused a significant shortage of workers in critical industries like healthcare, law enforcement, and first response, so we will see how the state legislators vote this legislative session.