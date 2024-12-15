JCCF still fighting legal battle over police constable's 'illegal' $50 Freedom Convoy donation

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 13, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke with Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer James Manson about the case of Constable Michael Brisco.

Briscoe is a police officer who donated $50 to the GiveSendGo crowdfunding campaign in support of the trucker convoy protest against COVID mandates in 2022. Despite the convoy being a peaceful and lawful protest, it was criticized by political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as an "illegal occupation".

The donation was discovered after hackers breached the crowdfunding platform, and Briscoe was disciplined by his police force with a two-week pay suspension. However, the hacker has yet to be identified. "The police recognized in the beginning that there were holes in the data," said James. "It's possible that they manipulated the data, added information, or deleted information to the donor database. We don't know."

Ezra delved into the potential political motivation behind the case: "The timing of it was so clearly choreographed to suit the government's needs. It was published immediately by the CBC state broadcaster, as a clearly illegal act. "