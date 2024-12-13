Police board punished Windsor cop over Convoy donation

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with lawyer James Manson, on the case of Constable Michael Brisco.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and everyone on the authoritarian side of the ledger, considered the convoy an "occupation" of sorts.

They used the phrase "occupation" loosely to paint the peace anti-lockdown assembly as an illegal gathering. The Trudeau government went so far as to invoke the Emergencies Act, granting law enforcement extrajudicial powers to arrest and search Canadians.

Windsor Police Constable Michael Brisco of the Windsor Police Service (WPS) is seeking a judicial review into his $50 donation to the Freedom Convoy.



MORE: https://t.co/VypMRiWtth. pic.twitter.com/POa4Q2iXJj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2024

According to figures obtained by Blacklock’s, law enforcement seized an estimated $7.8 million in holdings belonging to convoy supporters from 267 bank accounts and 170 bitcoin wallets. Brisco, a Windsor cop, was reprimanded over a private $50 donation to the convoy.

He was convicted of a single count of discreditable conduct in March 2023 and given a punishment of working 80 hours without pay.

Brisco appealed the Police Services Act conviction to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) and lost. Now, his lawyers will get to argue before the divisional court.

Constable Michael Brisco has no prior disciplinary record during his 15-year tenure with the Windsor Police Service (WPS). He is a highly respected officer with an 'exemplary record.'



MORE: https://t.co/4JhSacxNPj pic.twitter.com/DiDCiilQAq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 2, 2023

How could he be disciplined by the police board, when use of the Emergencies Act itself was unconstitutional? The officer discretely chipped in $50, and was summarily convicted based on media reports.

It's an outrage, and it's a sign of the politicization of our police.