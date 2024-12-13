Police board punished Windsor cop over Convoy donation
Constable Michael Brisco, a Windsor cop, was forced to work 80 hours without pay for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with lawyer James Manson, on the case of Constable Michael Brisco.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and everyone on the authoritarian side of the ledger, considered the convoy an "occupation" of sorts.
They used the phrase "occupation" loosely to paint the peace anti-lockdown assembly as an illegal gathering. The Trudeau government went so far as to invoke the Emergencies Act, granting law enforcement extrajudicial powers to arrest and search Canadians.
Windsor Police Constable Michael Brisco of the Windsor Police Service (WPS) is seeking a judicial review into his $50 donation to the Freedom Convoy.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2024
MORE: https://t.co/VypMRiWtth. pic.twitter.com/POa4Q2iXJj
According to figures obtained by Blacklock’s, law enforcement seized an estimated $7.8 million in holdings belonging to convoy supporters from 267 bank accounts and 170 bitcoin wallets. Brisco, a Windsor cop, was reprimanded over a private $50 donation to the convoy.
He was convicted of a single count of discreditable conduct in March 2023 and given a punishment of working 80 hours without pay.
Brisco appealed the Police Services Act conviction to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) and lost. Now, his lawyers will get to argue before the divisional court.
Constable Michael Brisco has no prior disciplinary record during his 15-year tenure with the Windsor Police Service (WPS). He is a highly respected officer with an 'exemplary record.'— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 2, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/4JhSacxNPj pic.twitter.com/DiDCiilQAq
How could he be disciplined by the police board, when use of the Emergencies Act itself was unconstitutional? The officer discretely chipped in $50, and was summarily convicted based on media reports.
It's an outrage, and it's a sign of the politicization of our police.
COMMENTS
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-13 21:24:07 -0500 FlagBruce, agreed. One would think that You would leave and the conditions would be a lot better than when You took over. Just My view as a milk cow.
-
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-12-13 21:07:59 -0500 FlagWhat a legacy of disaster Trudeau is leaving for historians to study. Like disgraced leaders before him, Trudeau won’t be remembered for any good he did but all the damage.
-
-
Don Hrehirchek commented 2024-12-13 20:11:11 -0500 FlagOur prime minister the socialist, next step communism. Appears that He does not like to lose. But one day He will not be able to hide in parliament and He will have to face the consequences of his actions. Do not know when ,but what You sow You reap. Nor do I know how . Poor fellow , morally poor.