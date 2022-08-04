Jean Charest and Roman Baber on China, COVID-19, energy | CPC leadership debate

E-transfer (Canada):

On August 3, the Conservative Party of Canada hosted its final debate of the leadership race, where three out of the five remaining candidates met to face each other. The winner of the race to replace former leader Erin O’Toole, who was voted out by the party’s caucus during the Freedom Convoy protest in February, will be announced on September 10.

Roman Baber, Scott Aitchison, and Jean Charest, were the three candidates to attend the event. Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre, who was simultaneously hosting a rally in Regina for his campaign, which he streamed live on YouTube while the debate was occurring, did not attend and now face $50,000 fines from the party for skipping the debate..

Multiple topics were discussed during the debate, such as Indigenous issues, mobility rights, affordability and climate change, where, notably, the World Economic Forum’s net-zero plan was brought up.

One interesting note from the debate is that Jean Charest did not categorically state he would still run for a seat as a member of Parliament if he doesn’t win the leadership race. Charest was asked this question twice during the debate and subsequent scrum, and was also asked the same question in French.

Each time, his message was the same: I will not lose, I will win.

At the post-debate scrum that occurred 10 minutes after the debate ended, Scott Aitchison announced he wouldn’t be participating since he allegedly had to “catch a plane.”

Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume was present during the scrum, putting multiple questions to both Charest and Baber.

To view the full exchanges, make sure to watch the video above, and to know everything there is to know about the Conservative leadership race, visit LeadershipReports.ca.

I asked Roman Baber if he believes China should be regarded as an enemy or a friend.



Here is what he said.



Tonight I asked 4 questions in total. Stay tuned for more at https://t.co/2twqEm51lc



pic.twitter.com/BDf1FPKcKz — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 4, 2022

Jean Charest answers my question when I point out that in a recently campaign mailout he stated that COVID-19 mandates save lives.



Watch. What do you think of this?https://t.co/2twqEm51lc



pic.twitter.com/6dZFljjH42@RebelNewsOnline — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 4, 2022

Watch where Roman Baber stands when it comes to Canada’s oil and gas industry, and the WEF’s Net Zero plans. https://t.co/2twqEm51lc



I asked 4 questions tonight to Charest and Baber. Full report coming soon.@RebelNewsOnline



pic.twitter.com/lfuernjAhr — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 4, 2022