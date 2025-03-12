WATCH: Jew-haters EXPOSED for pushing fake narrative about Sydney attacks

🚨 What they're NOT telling you about the Sydney ATTACK wave



The rise of attacks targeting Sydney’s Jewish community — along with reports of a caravan packed with explosives — has triggered a predictable reaction from antisemites around the world.

Instead of acknowledging the facts, they have jumped at the chance to claim that Jews fabricated the incidents to play the victim.

They push the same tired narrative that Jews staged these events for sympathy or political gain. What they conveniently leave out, of course, is the truth about who was really behind the plot.

Australian Federal Police have now arrested multiple individuals in connection with the scheme, including Middle Eastern crime figure Sayed Mohammed Moosawi. Authorities allege that Moosawi was leading a criminal syndicate and orchestrating arson attacks — Not technically an act of terrorism, because it wasn't in the pursuit of political aims but rather a calculated bid to divert police resources and secure plea deals. Their alleged plan was to stage real attacks on the Jewish community, diverting police resources, and then trade information about these manufactured events or threats like the caravan full of explosives to negotiate lighter sentences for unrelated crimes.

In other words, the Jewish community didn’t manufacture this hoax — it was criminal elements, likely supporters of the “Palestine cause,” who cynically targeted Jews as part of their own self-serving scheme.

Yet instead of condemning the criminals responsible, antisemites have twisted the story into a bizarre "win," using it to push their usual claims of Jewish deception while conveniently ignoring the fact that real attacks did occur.

Arson, graffiti — including swastikas and explicit antisemitic slurs — and other incidents terrorised Sydney’s Jewish community for months. Whether or not the criminals were primarily motivated by antisemitism, Jewish Australians suffered the consequences.

Even in the face of these facts, Nasser Mashni, the most vocal figure in Australia’s pro-Palestinian movement, responded exactly as expected. He dismissed concerns about antisemitism while whining about so-called “anti-Palestinian racism” — a concept with no real basis, at least not on the scale of the very real antisemitism that has plagued Australia in recent months.

Mashni and his allies bear responsibility for the climate that emboldened these criminals. He helped normalise antisemitic rhetoric and protests, including the infamous Sydney Opera House demonstration where crowds chanted, “F--k the Jews” and “Gas the Jews.” Similar hateful actions have played out in Melbourne, including the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue.

Now, when his actions have contributed to the passage of stronger laws against hate symbols and terror offences, Mashni wants to cry victim. But facts don’t lie — the real victims here are Australia’s Jewish community, who have been subjected to both genuine attacks and the disgraceful attempts to deny or downplay them.

As for the alleged mastermind of this hoax? His name is Sayed Moosawi. Whether or not he identifies as Palestinian, one thing is clear: this was never a “Jewish conspiracy.” It was a criminal one. And those who continue to push the lie that Jews orchestrated it are doing so for one reason only — because they want to.