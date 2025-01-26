Jew-hatred casts shadow over Australia Day nationwide

Australia Day celebrations were overshadowed by the rise of Jew-hatred, with far-left anti-Israel demonstrators hijacking so-called "Invasion Day" rallies and neo-Nazi groups spreading similar antisemitic messages in Melbourne and Adelaide.

It’s amusing how the Australia-and-Israel-hating mob who rallied in capital cities across our country yesterday go on about a made-up 65,000-year Aboriginal history while denying a clearly recorded 3,000-year Jewish history https://t.co/r32Dwz2elo — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 26, 2025

In Melbourne, the anti-Australia Day rally took a divisive turn as pro-Palestinian activists infiltrated the event, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and displaying slogans equating Australia's history with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Notice how many Palestinian flags at the Australia-hating rallies yesterday



Because first they come for the Jews…pic.twitter.com/uT1V3t22of — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 26, 2025

Signs reading “Australia: Stolen Land. Palestine: Stolen Land” were prominent, as was traditional Palestinian attire like keffiyehs.

Tasniim Nahmoud Sammak of the Free Palestine Coalition told the crowd, “This movement behind me is only going to continue to grow as we are seeing here and across the world.” She went on to compare the Aboriginal treaty movement in Australia to the Middle East conflict, claiming, “We will unite the fight and take on the fascists.”

Meanwhile, in Adelaide, 16 members of the National Socialist Network (NSN) were arrested after hijacking peaceful Australia Day celebrations. The group, aged 16 to 58, travelled interstate to stage their protest and were charged with offences including the illegal display of Nazi symbols under new South Australian laws.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the arrests, saying the extremists “were not involved in organised events or protests” but praised the broader public for attending celebrations peacefully.

The recent escalation of antisemitic sentiments on both ends of the political spectrum has raised concerns about the growing normalisation of Jew-hatred in public discourse, even as a ceasefire in the Middle East.