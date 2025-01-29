Jewish community on edge after antisemitic terror plot is foiled

A potential terrorist attack has been thwarted in Sydney’s north-west after a local resident discovered a caravan filled with explosives and a note listing Jewish targets, prompting a major investigation.

New South Wales Police revealed the discovery on Wednesday, confirming the caravan had been parked on Derriwong Road in Dural for six weeks before it was moved on January 19. Upon opening the doors, the resident found a large quantity of Powergel explosives, which authorities later confirmed had an estimated blast radius of 40 metres.

The presence of a synagogue address inside the caravan sent shockwaves through the Jewish community that the explosives were intended for an antisemitic terror attack.

Don't worry guys, Albo ‘unequivocally condemns’ the foiled caravan bomb attack against a synagogue, so it’s all good



Let’s grant more Gazan visas https://t.co/uQRTITp3Lb — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 29, 2025

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb confirmed that the owner of the caravan is currently in custody on unrelated matters but criticised the leak of the investigation, calling it "compromising." Jewish community leaders have expressed frustration over the lack of transparency regarding potential threats.

"In addition to the information that has been provided, on the basis that it's now in the public domain, I can confirm that the owner — registered owner of that caravan — is a person that is in custody on unrelated matters," Webb said.





Webb also assured the public that no detonator was found inside the caravan. "So the risk to the public has been mitigated very early on," she claimed.

Deputy Commissioner David Hudson said the owner had already been in custody since early January, giving police time to investigate before deciding on potential charges related to the explosives.

"The risk has been mitigated to the point that we don't think obviously that the caravan and those explosives and that particular individual are a threat to the community," Hudson said. "But there are ongoing threats that we have seen overnight."

NSW PREMIER ON FOILED TERROR PLOT 🧐 Explosive-laced caravan found abandoned in Dural which was allegedly planned to be used on a Sydney synagogue.



WATCH SUNRISE FOR MORE | @7plus ☀️ pic.twitter.com/P7EdaZC165 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 29, 2025

Premier Chris Minns described the case as a clear act of terror and police have confirmed they are treating it as a terrorist act.

Peter Wertheim, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said keeping the public in the dark about such threats could create unnecessary panic. "The whole idea of the people who perpetrate these acts is to create fear, and more than fear, panic and hysteria," he said.

ANOTHER ANTISEMITIC GRAFFITI ATTACK



Overnight in Maroubra in Sydney.



- Rear of Jewish school Mount Sinai College, teachers car park



- House adjacent to school entrance



- Nearby Eastgarden shopping centre



Labor govt number one legacy is out of control widespread antisemitic… pic.twitter.com/v2rwm1WLze — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) January 29, 2025

It comes as fresh antisemitic graffiti was discovered in Sydney’s east, including on a Jewish school, sparking further concern within the community. Authorities are investigating whether the vandalism is linked to the foiled terror plot, as tensions continue to rise.

Police have increased patrols around Jewish institutions, with officers working closely with community leaders to ensure safety. Investigators believe the graffiti may be part of a broader pattern of antisemitic incidents that have escalated in recent months.

Hudson confirmed that Strike Force Pearl is examining potential connections between the vandalism and the caravan investigation. "Until you charge everybody involved there is the potential for incidents to occur," he said.