Join Pastor Artur Pawlowski LIVE for The Christian Fight for Freedom

Pastor Artur Pawlowski headlines the next Faith and Democracy series event on December 6, hosted by The Democracy Fund at Canada Christian College just outside of Toronto in Whitby, Ontario.

Accompanying Pastor Artur will be another pair of pastors who have also been fighting for freedom, Pastor Phil Hutchings of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, New Brunswick and Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario.

Pastor Hutchings will be joining the event by Zoom and Pastor Hildebrandt will be in attendance at the venue.

The pastors will hold a guided conversation, hosted by Dr. Julie Ponesse, The Democracy Fund's pandemic ethics scholar, and Sheila Gunn Reid, Rebel News' chief reporter.

Tickets are just $5 and seating is limited, so click here to get your tickets today before this exclusive event sells out. For those wishing to watch the event virtually, click here to purchase tickets to watch online.

Reverend Dr. Charles McVety, the president of Canada Christian College, will also welcome special guests Dave and Krista Hayes. Krista, the daughter of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is outspoken against the restrictions put in place by her father's government — restrictions that have led to her husband, Dave, being put on unpaid leave from his job with the Toronto Police Service.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity dedicated to fighting for Canadian civil liberties. This is the latest in a monthly series of civil liberties education events sponsored by The Democracy Fund and hosted by Dr. Charles McVety.