Journalist Andrew Lawton pepper sprayed by Ottawa police
Candice Malcolm, the editor-in-chief of True North has hired a lawyer to take the police to court.
While covering the police action against the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa, True North's Andrew Lawton was pepper sprayed by police.
Candice Malcolm, the editor-in-chief of True North has now hired a lawyer to take the police to court.
Police just pepper sprayed me. I was several feet away from their front line and had obeyed every order to move back. pic.twitter.com/A43nQNEvDI— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 18, 2022
I've just retained a lawyer on behalf of True North and our journalist @AndrewLawton. We are suing the police for assault and targeting a working journalist. @JustinTrudeau: you don't get to beat up journalists in this country. See you in court.— Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 18, 2022
