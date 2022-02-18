Journalist Andrew Lawton pepper sprayed by Ottawa police

Candice Malcolm, the editor-in-chief of True North has hired a lawyer to take the police to court.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 18, 2022
  • News
Twitter / Rebel News, Andrew Lawton
While covering the police action against the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa, True North's Andrew Lawton was pepper sprayed by police.

