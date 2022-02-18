Journalist Andrew Lawton pepper sprayed by Ottawa police

Twitter / Rebel News, Andrew Lawton

While covering the police action against the Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa, True North's Andrew Lawton was pepper sprayed by police.

Candice Malcolm, the editor-in-chief of True North has now hired a lawyer to take the police to court.

Police just pepper sprayed me. I was several feet away from their front line and had obeyed every order to move back. pic.twitter.com/A43nQNEvDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 18, 2022