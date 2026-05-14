Judge orders RCMP to hand over names in Artur Pawlowski lawsuit

Pastor Artur Pawlowski scored a partial court victory this week as his sweeping civil lawsuit against multiple government agencies and officials made its first appearance before the courts.

Pawlowski and his brother Dawid are suing the RCMP, CBSA, Calgary Police Service, Alberta Health Services, the City of Calgary, former Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld, correctional authorities connected to the Calgary Remand Centre, and Canada Post.

The lawsuit stems from a series of arrests, investigations and enforcement actions tied to COVID-era church crackdowns and protest-related policing.

The brothers allege they were targeted, harassed and intimidated over their political and religious beliefs, accusing multiple agencies of abusing their authority through coordinated enforcement actions, arrests, investigations and ongoing legal pressure.

Claims involving the CBSA stem from Pawlowski’s 2021 arrest at Calgary International Airport, while allegations involving the RCMP relate to investigations and enforcement actions connected to pandemic protests and demonstrations.

The lawsuit also targets Calgary Police Service and former police chief Mark Neufeld over arrests and policing actions carried out in Calgary, along with correctional authorities tied to the Calgary Remand Centre over alleged treatment while in custody.

Canada Post is also named in the lawsuit over an incident involving Pawlowski’s arrest at a Canada Post location inside a Shoppers Drug Mart, which the brothers allege formed part of a broader pattern of harassment and targeting.

The case appeared before the Alberta Court of King’s Bench on May 13, where the first major dispute focused on disclosure.

Pawlowski’s legal team has been attempting to obtain the identities of officials connected to the RCMP and CBSA. Federal Crown lawyers pushed back, arguing the CBSA portion of the lawsuit should be dismissed under a strict limitation period contained in the Customs Act.

The judge ruled that the CBSA does not currently have to disclose names while that summary dismissal application remains before the court.

However, the court reached a different conclusion regarding the RCMP.

The judge noted there is currently no active summary dismissal application involving the Mounties and ordered the RCMP to disclose the name of its disclosing officer within 30 days.

The CBSA dismissal application has yet to be heard. If the Crown is unsuccessful in that application, the border agency could still be required to hand over the names being sought by Pawlowski’s legal team.

For now, the RCMP has 30 days to comply as the lawsuit continues through the courts.