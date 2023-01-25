Judge puts lien on COVID protester's house

E-transfer (Canada):

The pandemic provoked demonstrations against the draconian measures that governments imposed on their citizens. In Canada, one of the provinces most affected by these measures was Quebec.

Very soon after the announcement of non-essential business closures, the mandatory mask mandate and quarantine upon returning from travel abroad, and even more, several Quebecers took to the streets to warn the public that people’s rights and freedoms were being violated and in danger.

Various police units in the province of Quebec had been mandated to enforce these new rules by serving heavy fines of $1,550. Several people were issued multiple tickets during the same demonstration.

The Department of Justice has revealed that between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, more than 30,448 fines were submitted to Quebec in relation to public health measures offenders, for a total of approximately $45 million.

Rebel News then decided to help several people across the country to fight these charges via FightTheFines.com.

Nevertheless, many people did not have the same chance.

This is the case of Pascal Antonin, a member of the resistance against restrictive health measures, who has been present at the various demonstrations since the beginning. He has accumulated almost 30 tickets, mostly $1,550. More than a year later, Pascal received the verdict for nine tickets, representing about $14,000.

The Attorney General of Quebec obtained a lien on the house belonging to Pascal Antonin, but he is not the only one in this situation; Pascal has paid a phenomenal amount to the state, and it is not over. Today he explains his situation in the face of these contraventions.