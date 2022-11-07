Judge rules Premier Ford not compelled to testify at the trucker commission
Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have partially won their legal case to evade testifying at the legislatively required commission despite being key players in the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Premier of Ontario Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have partially won their legal case against the commissioner to sidestep testimony requirements at the Public Order Emergency Commission currently taking place in Ottawa, Ontario.
Both parliamentarians have invoked “parliamentary privilege,” stating that one day of testimony would distract from their parliamentary duties in the provincial legislature.
Their lawyers argued in front of Judge Simon Fothergill on Monday, November 1 that compelling either to testify would result in “irreparable harm.”
- By Tamara Ugolini
