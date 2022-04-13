(WATCH) Justin Trudeau is determined to censor the internet (Feat. Ezra Levant)

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On this episode of The Candice Malcolm Show, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant joins Candice to discuss what Trudeau’s online censorship legislation means for Canadians and why Trudeau is determined to censor the internet.

After Justin Trudeau’s dreadful online censorship bills thankfully died because Trudeau called an election in the Fall of 2021, they’re back and they’re worse than before. The Trudeau government has reintroduced its latest online censorship legislation – Bills C-11 and C-18.

Under Trudeau’s new censorship regime, big tech platforms will be forced to promote government-defined Canadian content and to pay news outlets for articles that are shared on online platforms.