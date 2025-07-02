Kanye West’s Australian visa CANCELLED over Heil Hitler song

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has been barred from entering Australia after his visa was cancelled due to the release of a song titled Heil Hitler, which authorities say promotes Nazi ideology.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed the decision during an interview with ABC’s Afternoon Briefing on Wednesday, revealing that the 48-year-old artist — also known as Ye — had his visa revoked by the Department of Home Affairs.

“My officials looked at it again once he released the Heil Hitler song and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia,” Burke said.

While West had previously held a visa, Burke explained it had not been granted for performance purposes. “It was at a lower level and officials still looked at the law and said, ‘You’re going to have a song that promotes that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia,’” he said.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has had his Australian visa canceled after he released 'Heil Hitler,' a song promoting Nazism, the country's home affairs minister said https://t.co/ADawBHGfxv pic.twitter.com/faEEwdXd58 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2025

The Minister acknowledged West's history of visits to Australia and his personal ties to the country through his Australian wife Bianca Censori, but said his behaviour and statements had crossed a line.

“He’s made a lot of offensive comments,” Burke said. “We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.”

When asked whether banning the artist was a “sustainable” approach, Burke replied, “What’s not sustainable is to import hatred.”

🚨 This SICK new trend is making talentless nobodies FAMOUS



We'd never heard of Bob Vylan before this week.



Then he screamed “Death to the IDF” on Glastonbury’s main stage. The BBC aired it. The crowd cheered.



Now he’s a star.



Full story: https://t.co/Z9EUziwqAH pic.twitter.com/e9VN8obPXB — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) June 30, 2025

West does not currently have any upcoming events or performances planned in Australia.

The rapper has faced repeated criticism for provocative and offensive actions in recent years. In April, he appeared dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member during a recorded interview. In February, he and Censori caused further backlash when she appeared nude on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

West has also courted outrage online, including the sale of a swastika t-shirt via his website earlier this year and a string of inflammatory social media posts.