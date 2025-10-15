Kelowna airport system hijacked in pro-Hamas terror cyberattack

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) was the target of a disturbing cyberattack Tuesday evening, when its public-address and terminal-display system was hijacked to broadcast propaganda supporting Hamas: the designated terrorist organization known for suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and the October 7, 2023 massacre of Israeli civilians.

As first reported by Castanet News, the incident unfolded around 5:15 p.m. when startled passengers heard Arabic audio blasting through the terminal. Video taken by travellers captured curses in English against President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu along with repeated “Free Palestine” chants.

Information screens normally showing flight arrival times changed to a frightening message, which read “Hacked by Mutariff Siberislam”, “Israel lost the war Hamas won the war honourably” and “you are a pig Donald Trump.”

The same image also directed readers to a Telegram and X account called SiberIslam.

An X account bearing that same handle name and calling itself “the child of Islam” in its bio, has since retweeted a post about the attack.

The name Mutariff Siberislam has also reportedly been linked to similar pro-Hamas and jihadi-style cyber-defacements overseas and in the U.S.

The airport initially confirmed late Tuesday that flights were delayed after the breach due to a “third party” gaining access to the systems. At 10:30 a.m today, the airport updated their statement, adding that the cyber intrusion was limited to a cloud-based third-party software provider and did not extend to operational or passenger-data systems.

“All affected systems were isolated and verified before being restored late last night,” the airport said. “A joint threat risk assessment was completed with RCMP and Transport Canada, and the messaging displayed was not deemed to be a direct threat towards the travelling public.”

The statement also says that YLW continues to work with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and Transport Canada to determine the root cause of the breach.

On X, One B.C. Party MLA Tara Armstrong, who represents Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream and has a background in airport operations, condemned the act and cautioned the public of its seriousness.

“As someone with years of experience working in airport ops, this is deeply alarming. This isn’t just a tech issue — it’s a serious safety & security breach. Time for a cybersecurity wake-up call across all airports,” she said.

B.C. Conservative MLA Harman Banghu, who represents Langley–Abbotsford, likewise warned that allowing such hateful propaganda to infiltrate public spaces is unacceptable: “Canada has no place for this kind of hatred or intimidation. We need stronger cybersecurity, real accountability, and zero tolerance for anyone who glorifies terror in any form.”

The hack comes just days after President Donald Trump brokered a historic peace agreement resulting in a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas who have been in warfare since the Oct. 7 terror attack.

This is a milestone the U.S. president called “an end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God.”

Yet, even amid celebrations of Israeli hostages finally being returned, a video circulating Monday appeared to show Hamas militants executing Palestinians in Gaza accused of collaborating with Israel.