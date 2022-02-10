Kenney ends Alberta's COVID passport (but he's keeping the QR codes)

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we talked about Jason Kenney's press conference earlier this week where he announced that the Alberta government would be walking back on their vaccine passport program.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the vaccine passport system, before talking about how the province will continue to support QR codes:

So Kenney says there is no public health reason for vaccine passports. I presume that so-called public health emergency was why that kind of discrimination was allowed. But now he’s saying the emergency is over. Well, actually he’s not. The province is still in a legal state of emergency. And he could renege on all of this immediately. But my point here is, he’s pretending we’re going back to the before times, but he’s permitting discrimination that was illegal during the before times.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscribe to RebelNews+.