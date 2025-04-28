Labor PREFERENCES Greens extremist who CELEBRATED October 7 massacre

Labor’s Education Minister Jason Clare has preferenced Greens candidate Omar Sakr — a man who described Zionists as being “on the side of Nazis” — ahead of Independents, Libertarians and Family First on his ‘how to vote’ card.

We recently unmasked Sakr through our Expose The Rot campaign, digging up the truth the mainstream media is desperate to cover up. What we found was sickening.

On October 8 — while Hamas terrorists were still livestreaming the mass murder of Jews — Sakr published an article describing the attacks as “their most ambitious and successful resistance action in decades.” That’s right. While babies were being burned alive, civilians raped, and families slaughtered, this Greens candidate was celebrating it as a “success”.

Sakr, who identifies as a "bisexual Muslim," isn’t just dangerous for his vile poetry. In 2021, he published lines like, “I, too, want to slit a sleeping country's throat” and “Fuck virtue signals let's be villains.” Disgusting as that is, it pales next to what he did after October 7.

Even worse, he cheered that most terrorist attacks normally fail, writing, “I say successful, because there are many, many more attempts that fail to penetrate the Iron Dome… or cause any harm.” No wonder Jewish Australians are furious.

It’s not just Clare. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus — himself a prominent Jewish Australian — has preferenced Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan second in his seat of Isaacs. Kirwan has called for sanctions and an arms embargo on Israel and protested outside Labor MP Clare O’Neill’s office.

And Prime Minister Anthony Albanese? He’s preferencing Greens candidate Hannah Thomas, who has accused Israel of genocide.

Labor’s betrayal couldn’t be clearer. All Australians deserve better.