EXPOSED: Greens candidate CAUGHT CHEERING on Hamas massacre

On Monday, we launched ExposeTheRot.com to dig up the truth about candidates the mainstream media refuses to scrutinise. And thanks to your support, we've already uncovered one of the most disgraceful candidates in the federal election: Greens hopeful for Blaxland, Omar Sakr.

Sakr, who identifies as a bisexual Muslim, is dangerous — and not just for his twisted poetry. Back in 2021, he penned a poem with lines like: “I, too, want to slit a sleeping country's throat” and “Fuck virtue signals let's be villains.” Even if you write that off as edgy “art”, there's no excuse for what he published the day after Hamas carried out the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

On October 8 — while terrorists were still livestreaming their massacres — Sakr published a Substack article opening with: “The other night, Hamas launched an assault out of occupied Gaza… retaking at least one illegal settlement.” That alone is revisionist propaganda. Gaza hasn't been “occupied” since 2005, there are no settlements near Gaza, and it wasn’t a border wall they bulldozed — it was a security fence.

He then described the bloody slaughter as “their most ambitious and successful resistance action in decades”. Think about that. Babies were being burned alive, civilians raped, grandparents kidnapped — and this Greens candidate was calling it “successful”. He even cheered the fact that most attacks usually fail to penetrate Israel’s defences, writing: “I say successful, because there are many, many more attempts that fail to penetrate the Iron Dome… or cause any harm.”

When governments worldwide condemned the attack, Sakr dismissed it as “an insidious invalidation of resistance.”

Compare the pair: the Queen, monarch of the empire that colonised Australia and tried to wipe out Aboriginal peoples, has been defended non-stop this past week, with all kinds of absurdities like “she was actually powerless, though”, while Uncle Jack Charles is summed up like so: pic.twitter.com/nTmcbnGqFh — Omar Sakr (@omarsakrpoet) September 21, 2022

This is not a one-off. Throughout 2024, Sakr kept pumping out articles accusing Israel of genocide, apartheid, and war crimes — never once acknowledging the atrocities committed by Hamas. He even wore the same keffiyeh as the terrorists in his Greens campaign photo.

Australia is so racist a country that even saying it is racist can jeopardise your career and lead to you being “counselled” by your boss. Counselled to be silent because you’re upsetting the racists. It’s absolutely pathetic. — Omar Sakr (@omarsakrpoet) May 29, 2024

This guy doesn’t just have a problem with Jews or Israel — he despises Australia too, calling it racist and genocidal. Either Omar Sakr is an antisemite, or he’s a national security risk. Either way, he has no place in our parliament.

I was born and raised on the lands of Cabrogal Clan of the Darug Nation. I currently reside on the lands of the Gadigal and Wangal peoples. This is a day of mourning, and I stand with them and all First Nations people today and all days. — Omar Sakr (@omarsakrpoet) January 25, 2021

THE OMAR SAKR FILES

Omar Sakr:

On October 7th:

“The other night, Hamas launched an assault out of occupied Gaza, bulldozing through the border wall, sending thousands of rockets toward Israel, and retaking at least one illegal settlement. It’s their most ambitious and successful resistance action in decades, and has led, as per the horrible norm, to indiscriminate shelling from the Israeli airforce. Israel also cut off all the electricity in Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated regions in the world, with 2 million people sealed within, some 50% of whom are children. Around 600 Israelis are said to have been killed, with over 1,500 injured; the Palestinian Ministry of Health says at least 430 Palestinians have been killed so far, including 78 children, with thousands more injured, and tens of thousands displaced. Hamas has allegedly captured dozens of prisoners, and some hostages.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/081023 , October 8, 2023)

“In the wake of any successful attack on Israelis—I say successful, because there are many, many more attempts that fail to penetrate the Iron Dome defence system, or cause any harm—most governments in the world will rush to put out a statement that is effectively the same, almost word for word, as statements they have put out before, and will put out again. It will look like something like this: “We condemn this horrible attack, for which there can be no justification, and stand wholeheartedly with Israel. We call for the attack(s) to stop and we recognise Israel’s right to defend itself.” I’ve seen it so often, I almost don’t register the words, or how unusual it is as a statement, but it is distinctly and disquietingly unusual. The first part, the recognition of a violent loss of life, the expression of sympathy and or judgment, is normal enough. The two parts that are unusual are 1) “there can be no justification for this” and 2) “we recognise Israel’s right to defend itself.” Let’s think about that for a minute. First, the claim that violent Palestinian resistance is unjustifiable. On what basis is this claim possibly being made? It’s not a legal argument, surely.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/081023 , October 8, 2023)

“Violence, to be clear, is an ugliness in the world that stains every one of us. So long as violence is required to survive, no society can claim to be civilised. We do not live in a civilised world. We live in a profoundly unjust world, whose inequalities are enforced by violence. The situation in Gaza reflects this. If the illegal military occupation of your land, the routine murder of your people, the arbitrary incarceration and systematic abuse of hundreds of your children annually, the violent raids and dispossession of your homes and villages, the enforcement of an apartheid system, is not grounds for armed resistance, what is? Let us consider the fact that non-violent resistance to Israeli oppression, in the form of BDS, has also been labelled “terrorism” and made illegal in 35 US States. Let me say that again: non-violent solidarity with Palestinians has been criminalised. In Australia, our current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has “pledged opposition” to BDS , and endorses the Zionist IHRA definition of “anti-Semitism” which counts any criticism of Israel to be an example of bigotry. In short, the same powers, the same leaders currently saying there’s no justification for violent resistance, have also condemned non-violent resistance, and even made it illegal.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/081023 , October 8, 2023)

“Declaring that violence is abhorrent only in specific moments like this one where people valued as people—Israelis—have suffered, is not progressive. It’s an insidious invalidation of resistance against pervasive injustices. “I want you to stop,” you say, after ignoring every plea for help, and deriding every effort at non-violent resistance, right at the moment they break through the crushing force of despair and oppression to fight back, “I want you to stop, this is all bad.” There is a revolutionary potential in such moments, from major protests or strikes to the uprising of the oppressed, and it is invariably suffocated by authoritarian appeals for safety, or cowardice dressed in good intentions. Or worse, in condescension, a wilful smearing of a guerrilla insurgency as being equal to a nuclear military superpower, an apathetic futility the middle class love to drown themselves in.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/081023 , October 8, 2023)

Dismissive of Synagogue Burning:

“This is what the normalisation of Islamophobia looks like: serious hate crimes ignored entirely by our federal government. Instead of a sensationalised declaration of terrorism, as with the burning of the Adass Israel synagogue, for which there have still been no arrests and no evidence as to motive, we are met with silence.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/the-year-of-genocide , December 30, 2024)

Accuses Israel of war crimes, genocide, apartheid, etc:

The Nightmare Sequence is a searing response to the atrocities in Gaza and beyond since October 2023. Heartbreaking and humane, it is a necessary portrait of the violence committed by Israel and its Western allies. Through poetry and visual art, Omar Sakr and Safdar Ahmed capture these historic injustices, while also critiquing the role of art and media – including their own – in this time ( https://www.uqp.com.au/books/the-nightmare-sequence )

“With that said, why try this—running for office—now, with its attending risks of Zionist hostility, racist attacks, the general social stigma associated with losing? Because for the past 14 months we have witnessed a genocide unfolding in Palestine in which our nation is complicit, through continued arms exports to the apartheid state of Israel; because I have tried protesting and picketing and boycotting and writing articles and poems and signing petitions and I want to be able to say to my children one day that I tried everything in my power to act against the horrors of this rising fascism. There are other reasons, of course, chief among them the failure to act to mitigate fossil-fuel led climate change, but I have to be honest that the true catalyst for this move is having had to watch, daily, as Arabs are systematically mass murdered while those in our media and political classes protect the murderers and demand those of us with relatives in Lebanon and Palestine and Syria just shut up and let them be killed with impunity. This became especially clear to me when my poetry workshops at the State Library of Victoria were cancelled due to Zionist complaints about my “pro Palestine” anti-genocide commentary online.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/announcements , December 13, 2024)

“ In July , the International Court of Justice found Israel responsible for apartheid against the Palestinians—as most major human rights organisations have long since done so, including Israeli orgs—and laid out a long list of abuses and violations of international law by Israeli authorities. Recently the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli ministers for the war crime of deliberate starvation of civilians and “the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts ”. Emphasis mine. It’s worth noting as well the 300-page Amnesty International report that recently declared Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide, as well as Israeli historian Lee Mordechai’s 124-page report “ Bearing Witness ” which does the same, and the 827-page “ A Cartography of Genocide ” report by Forensic Architecture. You are welcome not to find the actions of Zionists in their apartheid state inhumane—despite having starved kids to death; killed an estimated 335,000 Palestinians including tens of thousands of children; gang-raped Palestinians in prison ; and created the largest cohort of child amputees in history —but I’m in good company with those who do. If you are still centring the feelings of Zionists in the West determined to shut down anti-genocide protests, then I repeat that you are indulging a hysterical privilege with the most damning racist consequences.” ( https://sakr.substack.com/p/announcements , December 13, 2024)

“This is not some baseless screed against Israel, whose right to exist I do not question, though it is certainly responsible for too many of these horrors, nor is this is a declaration of support for Hamas, whose hands are also stained. “ ( https://omarsakr.com/2014/08/02/this-miraculous-terrorism/ , August 2, 2014)

Australia not getting better:

When asked whether he thinks Australia as a society is improving as an inclusive society, Omar doesn’t hold back. “I don’t think you can look at our policies with refugees and immigration and say that we’re better now than we were before,” he says ( https://www.pedestrian.tv/news/aussie-poet-omar-sakr-muslim-identity/

Muslims Who Don’t Identify as Arab are Donkeys:

“I grew up with my Lebanese (Muslim) family. I did not know anything about my father except that he was Turkish, and I did not meet him or his family until I was around sixteen, which is to say, past my formative years. I did not really identify as anything other than Lebanese or Muslim for a long time. Arab was typically thrown at me as insult—at least it was always said as if it was a filthy word. Especially after 9/11. (I was eleven, then). I noticed it was used as a catch-all slur against anyone who looked vaguely brown or Middle Eastern, and it really started to frustrate me that despite being all of us being labelled as one, however incorrectly, there was still such in-fighting and intra-community racism. I wanted to say, look, you donkeys, look, there is an obvious truth beneath this racism. We may not be one people, but maybe we could be. We could be. So, in an effort to reclaim the word, I began to go by Arab (-Australian).” ( https://www.jadaliyya.com/Details/34618 , October 11, 2017)