Last-place Oshawa Generals really stink. And, allegedly, so do the team’s fans!

The Oshawa Generals play their home games at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont.

Alas, this storied Ontario Hockey League franchise has really been stinking the joint out this season. The Generals only have 13 wins in 53 games, putting them dead last in their division.

But you know what else supposedly stinks at the Tribute Communities Centre? Well, that would be the Oshawa Generals fanbase!

Apparently, it’s so bad that the hockey club recently sent out a letter to its season ticket holders telling them to… practice proper hygiene?!

We kid you not. Here’s what the letter stated in part:

Hello GensNation, we’re thrilled to have you with us each and every game and appreciate the energy you bring to the arena. To help to ensure a clean, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone, we kindly ask for your cooperation with a few simple hygiene practices. Please be mindful of personal cleanliness while sharing our space with fellow fans. If you went to the gym or did something that produced body odour, please shower before attending the game.

Wow, what a concept, this idea that if you happen to be a sweaty Betty that it might be prudent to rinse off or have a bath before coming to a public gathering. Who knew?

Needless to say, the Generals organization received international news coverage about the hygiene tips letter and was thoroughly lambasted on social media. The Generals quickly went on defence and offered a grovelling apology.

We reached out to Jason Hickman, the team’s media relations guy (and the author of the letter), but we received no response.

Too bad. Essentially, we wanted to know what prompted such a bizarre letter in the first place. Were there complaints about stinky fans? If so, how many complaints? And just who exactly are the smelly fans?

Alas, Hickman appears to be in hiding these days, so we shall likely never get the answers to those queries.

In any event, Rebel News decided to pay a visit to “The ’Shwa” on Family Day to interview fans before a game against the Flint Firebirds (alas, the misery continues for the Generals as they were shutout 5-0.)

We wanted to hear from the fans if there is indeed a B.O. stink at this rink. And when it comes to olfactory offence, are there other violations afoot as well? Is flatulence an issue? How about halitosis?

Here’s the good news: with the exception of one person, every attendee said they had showered that day. Some said they had already showered twice prior to the matinee game. One lady said she had showered three times! Looks like the fans of the Generals are now hyper-sensitive about hygiene given the fallout from “StinkGate.”

As well, almost every fan interviewed said they had never smelled anything foul at the building.

But we did happen upon one fan who might’ve been the catalyst for the club’s hygiene letter. He admitted that at a recent game there was someone in his section that smelled horribly. The fan told us he informed the Oshawa Generals organization about the situation, and soon after, the infamous letter was sent out to season ticket holders.

But if this is indeed the case, isn’t this overkill? Why not have a staffer discreetly inform the malodourous fan to pick up his hygiene game as opposed to lecturing the entire fan base about showering? That’s no way to treat loyal hockey fans.

The team’s P.R. strategy in terms of this issue would appear to be a complete fumble. A reference typically applied to the Grinch springs to mind: stink, stank, stunk.